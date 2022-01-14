Netflix Again Raises Prices for All Plans, 4K Streaming Now $20 Per Month

Netflix today updated the prices for its streaming plans, and all of its offerings are now more expensive. The Basic plan is now priced at $9.99 per month, the Standard plan is priced at $15.49 per month, and the Premium plan is priced at $19.99 per month.

The Basic plan is $1 more expensive, up from $8.99 per month. This plan allows users to watch on just one screen at a time, and it limits quality to 480p standard definition, with no HD streaming available. The Standard plan is $1.50 more expensive, up from $13.99 per month. It allows for 1080p HD streaming and allows users to watch on two screens at a time.

The highest-end Premium plan is now $2 more expensive per month, up from $17.99. It allows users to watch on four screens at the same time and it is the only plan that provides a 4K HDR streaming option.

Netflix says that the prices apply immediately to new members and will "gradually take effect" for all current members. Current members will get an email notification 30 days before their price changes and will have the option to change plans or cancel.

Netflix previously raised its prices in October 2020, so it's been a bit over a year since the last significant price jump. As of now, the Premium plan is $4 more expensive than it was in fall 2020.

The Basic Netflix plan is now twice as expensive as the $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription, and the Premium plan is four times as expensive. Netflix of course has a lot more to offer than ‌Apple TV+‌ in terms of content, but it is also more expensive than most other streaming services on the market.

Hulu's basic plan starts at $6.99 per month, for example, and the no ads plan is $12.99 per month. HBO Max is $14.99 per month, Disney+ costs $7.99 per month, and Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month.

Hulu, ‌Apple TV+‌, and other services also do not charge for higher quality streaming capabilities, with even the basic plans offering 4K support.

Top Rated Comments

btbeme Avatar
btbeme
41 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Remember when streaming meant you could save money instead of an expensive DirecTV contract? Seems like a long time ago...
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
40 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
Geeze, this is ridiculous.

The least Netflix can do is offer 4K across all tiers, differentiated only by # of simultaneous streams.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jrlcopy Avatar
jrlcopy
37 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
Suddenly I realized I no longer need netflix.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Isengardtom Avatar
Isengardtom
41 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
I didn’t even know my basic plan subscription is not HD ?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aapl owner Avatar
aapl owner
37 minutes ago at 12:53 pm

Remember when streaming meant you could save money instead of an expensive DirecTV contract? Seems like a long time ago...
Yep, this is a total rip off, so you need to spend $20/month for 4k, only for fools. Never did get the fascination with Netflix shows, I subscribe for 1 to 2 months per year and watch all the shows I find interesting. The vast majority are uninteresting to me.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
philpalmiero Avatar
philpalmiero
33 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
I dumped Netflix the last time they raised their rates. I don’t miss them.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

