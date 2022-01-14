Netflix Again Raises Prices for All Plans, 4K Streaming Now $20 Per Month

Netflix today updated the prices for its streaming plans, and all of its offerings are now more expensive. The Basic plan is now priced at $9.99 per month, the Standard plan is priced at $15.49 per month, and the Premium plan is priced at $19.99 per month.



The Basic plan is $1 more expensive, up from $8.99 per month. This plan allows users to watch on just one screen at a time, and it limits quality to 480p standard definition, with no HD streaming available. The Standard plan is $1.50 more expensive, up from $13.99 per month. It allows for 1080p HD streaming and allows users to watch on two screens at a time.

The highest-end Premium plan is now $2 more expensive per month, up from $17.99. It allows users to watch on four screens at the same time and it is the only plan that provides a 4K HDR streaming option.



Netflix says that the prices apply immediately to new members and will "gradually take effect" for all current members. Current members will get an email notification 30 days before their price changes and will have the option to change plans or cancel.

Netflix previously raised its prices in October 2020, so it's been a bit over a year since the last significant price jump. As of now, the Premium plan is $4 more expensive than it was in fall 2020.

The Basic Netflix plan is now twice as expensive as the $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription, and the Premium plan is four times as expensive. Netflix of course has a lot more to offer than ‌Apple TV+‌ in terms of content, but it is also more expensive than most other streaming services on the market.

Hulu's basic plan starts at $6.99 per month, for example, and the no ads plan is $12.99 per month. HBO Max is $14.99 per month, Disney+ costs $7.99 per month, and Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month.

Hulu, ‌Apple TV+‌, and other services also do not charge for higher quality streaming capabilities, with even the basic plans offering 4K support.