Apple Arcade Announces New and Updated Games Coming in October
Apple today announced that four new games will be added to Apple Arcade this month, including NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Cut the Rope 3, Jeopardy! World Tour+, and Crossword Jam+. In addition, Apple said over 30 games available on the service will be receiving updates this month, such as Fruit Ninja Classic+ and Cityscapes: Sim Builder.
Details about the upcoming games and updates can be found in the Apple Newsroom announcement on Apple's website.
Launched in November 2019, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service accessible through the App Store. Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year in the U.S., the service provides subscribers with access to nearly 300 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. All games on Apple Arcade are free of ads and in-app purchases.
Apple Arcade is included for three months for free with the purchase of a new Apple device, such as the new iPhone 15 models. Apple says this offer is available for first-time subscribers and "qualified" returning subscribers.
Top Rated Comments
What do people expect for 5 bucks a month?
Apple has been pushing gaming for a decade, and the push will only get harder with Vision Pro.
Expect this to have different tiers, eventually, for better games.
And expect Apple to start buying small game companies. They are not going to let gaming escape them anymore. It's too important for growth.