Deals: Get the 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air for All-Time Low Price of $899 ($200 Off)

Apple's 13.6-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air has dropped to $899.00 today on B&H Photo, down from $1,099.00. B&H Photo offers free two-day shipping in the contiguous United States, and has all four colors of Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight at this price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is an all-time low price on the 13.6-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air, and B&H Photo's deal on it will last through 5:30 p.m. Central Time today. B&H Photo also has the 512GB model at $200 off, which is a solid second-best price on that notebook.

If you're looking for an even steeper discount, and don't mind an older model MacBook Air, Amazon has the M1 MacBook Air for $749.99 this week. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.