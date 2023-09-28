Disney+ to Start Cracking Down on Password Sharing in November

Following in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney will start cracking down on password sharing on the Disney+ streaming service. Disney+ password sharing will end in Canada starting on November 1, according to emails that Canadian subscribers are receiving.



As reported by Mobile Syrup, Disney is updating its terms of service to restrict account sharing.

"Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. "Household" means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said back in August that Disney would "roll out tactics" to end password sharing starting in 2024, but it appears the crackdown will come sooner in Canada.

Disney's streaming division experienced a $512 million loss in the third fiscal quarter of 2023, and Iger has been aiming to cut down on the company's streaming costs. Disney's ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans also recently went up in price, with ad-free Disney+ priced at $13.99 per month in the United States and ad-free Hulu priced at $17.99 per month.

While Disney plans to put a stop to password sharing in Canada first, it is undoubtedly a change that will also roll out to the United States and other countries. Netflix this year eliminated password sharing between households, implementing restrictions through IP address and location. Netflix saw a notable increase in signups when it eliminated password sharing, so it is not a surprise to see other streaming services implementing similar crackdowns.