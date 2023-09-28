Apple's iCloud Website Updated With iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma Features

by

Alongside the launch of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, Apple has updated its iCloud website with design changes and some of the new features that came in the software updates.

iCloud General Feature
Apple says that the ‌iCloud‌ homepage is now customizable, with options to select specific folders for Notes, a specific mailbox in the Mail app, favorite Photos, and more. Tiles are now interactive, so you can do things like mark a Reminder as complete or archive an email, plus there are browser notifications that can be set up for ‌iCloud‌ apps.

Apple has also redesigned Calendar, Contacts, Reminders, and iCloud Drive. The full release notes for the new version of the ‌iCloud‌ website are below.

General

Customize What You See in Tiles
Choose a specific folder for Notes, a mailbox for Mail, display just your favorite Photos, and more. You can also configure your homepage to show multiple layouts of the same tile so you can see more content from your favorite apps. Access layout options in the menu in the lower-left corner of a tile.

Quick Actions From Tiles
Mark reminders as complete, flag an email, see a preview of a file in Drive, and more. Perform actions from tiles by hovering on content and selecting to reveal quick actions. If you're on a touch device, swipe to the left.

Browser Notifications
Get notified of new email or event invitations and updates with browser notifications on a PC for Mail and Calendar. You can configure browser notifications in iCloud Settings on the web.

Updated Design
New design and layouts across Calendar, Contacts, Reminders, Drive, and more.

iCloud Mail

Attach from iCloud
Attach photos and files to email messages directly from iCloud.

Undo Send
Easily unsend an email message that you just sent before it reaches the recipient's inbox.

iCloud Calendar

Calendar Identity Control
Control the email address others see in event invitations and even use your Custom Email Domain to unite your Calendar and Mail identities. Manage it all from iCloud Calendar settings.

iCloud Drive

List View
Switch between viewing your files as icons or in as a list with the toggle in the upper left corner.

Preview Your Files
Press the Space bar after selecting a file or photo to get a quick preview before opening or downloading it. You can also access quick view through the options menu.

Access File Options
Easily access actions like renaming a file or downloading a copy through the options menu.

iCloud Photos

Memories
See your Memories and play them in a full-screen view by clicking on the memory.

Slideshow
To view your selection in a slideshow, select Play Slideshow from the menu in the upper right corner.

Notes

Linked Notes
Create links to other notes by typing >> or Command + K as a shortcut to add links while writing in your note.

Shared Folders
Collaborate with others on an entire folder of notes.

Enhanced Search
Use suggested search to refine your search against categories like shared notes, checklists, tags and more.

Reminders

Customize Your Reminders
Add dates, locations, flags, and more using the edit details button.

Apple's ‌iCloud‌ website is available at iCloud.com on any web browser, and it is particularly useful to those who are on a PC and may not otherwise have access to their ‌iCloud‌ content on the machine.

(Thanks, Tim!)

Tag: iCloud
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Top Rated Comments

johannnn Avatar
johannnn
13 minutes ago at 11:17 am
This is awesome!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 for All iPhones and iPads

Tuesday September 26, 2023 12:47 pm PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates, with the software coming five days after the releases of iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1. Today's iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates arrive as build 21A351 and can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Note that iOS 17.0.2 was previously made available for iPhone...
Read Full Article103 comments
Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma hero

macOS Sonoma Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday September 24, 2023 12:45 pm PDT by
Apple previously announced that macOS Sonoma will be released this Tuesday, September 26. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including the five that we have highlighted below. In addition to these five features, we have shared the full release notes for macOS Sonoma below for a complete overview of everything new. Desktop Widgets macOS Sonoma...
Read Full Article284 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature

Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issues Likely Due to Thermal Compromises, Not 3nm Node

Tuesday September 26, 2023 9:12 am PDT by
Complaints about heat issues with the iPhone 15 Pro models are not related to TSMC's 3-nanometer node that was used for the A17 Pro chip, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that overheating could be caused by "compromises made in the thermal system design" that allowed Apple to cut down on the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro models. Kuo says that the reduced heat...
Read Full Article471 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 to Include an Additional Capacitive 'Capture' Button

Monday September 25, 2023 12:50 pm PDT by
The iPhone 16 series is expected to gain an additional capacitive button, known internally as the "Capture Button." Codenamed "Project Nova," the button is likely to be one of the main selling points of the iPhone 16 lineup, assuming it gets past the initial testing phase. The Capture Button is located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower - where the mmWave cutout...
Read Full Article202 comments
ipad mini blue

Apple to Launch iPad Mini 7 Later This Year, Industry Report Suggests

Monday September 25, 2023 3:16 am PDT by
Apple could be preparing to release a seventh-generation iPad mini before the end of the year, based on a new report by DigiTimes. In an article discussing stagnating global tablet demand in the second half of 2023, the Taiwan-based outlet forecasts an uptick in Apple's share of the market owing to orders for a "small-size" iPad in the fourth quarter. From the report (see bold): In the...
Read Full Article131 comments
macos sonoma 4

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma With New Widget Features, Safari Updates, Screen Sharing Improvements and More

Tuesday September 26, 2023 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS 14 Sonoma, the newest version of the operating system that runs on the Mac. macOS Sonoma has been in beta testing for several months, and it is compatible with the 2019 and later iMac, the iMac Pro, the 2018 and later Mac mini, the 2018 and later MacBook Pro, the 2019 and later Mac Pro, and the Mac Studio. The ‌macOS Sonoma update can be downloaded for free on...
Read Full Article284 comments