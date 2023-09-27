Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 to Developers

Apple today released the first betas of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one day after the launch of the iOS 17 operating system.



Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the ‌iOS 17 or iPadOS 17‌ Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

We don't yet know what's included in the iOS 17.1 beta, but there are several ‌iOS 17‌ features that were not included in the initial release, such as the Journal app, collaborative Apple Music playlists, an option to continue AirDrop transfers over the internet, the ability to use stickers as a Tapback reaction in the Messages app, an arrow for catching up on missed conversations in the Messages app, a favorite songs playlist in ‌Apple Music‌, and a few other minor changes.

Apple has said that all of these features will be coming in a future update, so we are likely to see some of these changes in the iOS 17.1 update.

We'll update this post when we find out what's new in the beta.