Apple Launches 'Meet With Apple Experts' Resource for Developers

Apple today announced the launch of a new "Meet with the Apple Experts" resource for developers, providing developers with opportunities to participate in sessions, workshops, labs, and one-on-one meetings hosted by Apple.

At the current time, Apple is offering more than 50 workshops and consultations, some of which are hosted online and some of which are in Cupertino. Most of the events are online and are open to developers around the world, but those that involve the Apple Vision Pro headset are available at the Apple Developer Center at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Some of the events include "Explore the highlights from WWDC23," "Explore what's new in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17," "Optimize Your App for iPhone," and "Get Started with App Discovery and Marketing." Many of the sessions are hosted in different languages (English, Spanish, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese) to make them accessible to developers outside of the United States. Developers can request one-on-one design and technology consultations to get feedback on app design, resolving bugs, and implementing new technologies.

Notably, developers can request a one-on-one App Review consultation to receive advice on how the review process works, how an app can best align with guidelines, and reasons for common rejections. According to the announcement of the new service, developers will be connected with Apple evangelists, engineers, and designers.

Apple's sessions begin as soon as September 27, with many dates in October and November.

