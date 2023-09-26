Deals: Get the 10th Gen iPad for New Record Low Price of $379 ($70 Off)

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi 10.9-inch iPad has hit a new all-time low price today on B&H Photo, available for $379.00, down from $449.00. This deal is available for the Blue and Silver color options and B&H Photo offers free two-day shipping in the contiguous United States.

We typically track this version of the 10th generation iPad at around a discounted price of $399.00, so today's deal beats the previous record low by $20. As of now, only B&H Photo has this deal.

10.9-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $379.00

This iPad launched in October 2022 with a complete redesign, larger display, USB-C port, the A14 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel camera, and more. There's Touch ID support on the tablet, located on the top button of the iPad.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. You can also keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

