Deals: Get the 10th Gen iPad for New Record Low Price of $379 ($70 Off)

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi 10.9-inch iPad has hit a new all-time low price today on B&H Photo, available for $379.00, down from $449.00. This deal is available for the Blue and Silver color options and B&H Photo offers free two-day shipping in the contiguous United States.

We typically track this version of the 10th generation iPad at around a discounted price of $399.00, so today's deal beats the previous record low by $20. As of now, only B&H Photo has this deal.

This iPad launched in October 2022 with a complete redesign, larger display, USB-C port, the A14 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel camera, and more. There's Touch ID support on the tablet, located on the top button of the iPad.

