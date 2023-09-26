Apple's Back to School Promotion Ends Soon: Here's What You Can Get

by

In June, Apple launched its annual Back to School promotion in the U.S. for college students. This year's promotion offers students a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad from Apple, along with 20% off AppleCare+ plans.

2022 back to school apple feature
In the U.S. and Canada, the promotion ends on October 2, so time is running out to take advantage of the offer if you are a student. In the U.K. and select other European countries, the promotion ends a few weeks later, on October 23.

In the U.S., Apple is offering the following:

  • $150 Apple gift card with any new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac
  • $100 Apple gift card with any new iPad Pro, iPad Air, or Mac mini

The gift card can be used towards purchases of Apple products and accessories, App Store apps, subscriptions to services like Apple Music, iCloud+ storage, and more.

The offer is available through Apple's online education store and at Apple Store locations for students attending or accepted to a higher-education institution, faculty and staff of higher-education institutions, parents purchasing on behalf of an eligible student, employees of a K-12 institution, and select others.

