Apple Watch Ultra 2 Teardown Confirms Slightly Larger Battery Capacity
iFixit today shared a video with teardowns of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9, providing a closer look inside the watches.
Notably, the video confirms that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is equipped with a 564 mAh battery, as MacRumors was first to report last week via a regulatory database. This is around a 4% larger capacity than the 542 mAh battery in the original Apple Watch Ultra, but Apple says both models have the same battery life of up to 36 hours.
The video also confirms that the 41mm Series 9's battery capacity is 282 mAh, which is unchanged from the 41mm Series 8.
iFixit did not find any obvious hardware changes related to the new Double Tap gesture coming with watchOS 10.1 next month
, and overall the Ultra 2 and Series 9 have very similar internal designs as the original Ultra and Series 8.
iFixit has yet to share teardowns of any iPhone 15 models.
