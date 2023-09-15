Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Battery Capacities Revealed in Regulatory Database

Apple does not list battery capacities for the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, but MacRumors has discovered this information in a Chinese regulatory database today, and we have outlined our findings below.



According to the database, which only provides Apple model numbers instead of product names, the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 models appear to be equipped with 282 mAh and 308 mAh batteries, respectively. These capacities are unchanged compared to the equivalent Apple Watch Series 8 models, which makes sense given that Apple says the Series 9 models have the same 18-hour battery life as Series 8 models.

As for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it appears to be equipped with a 564 mAh battery, which is approximately 4% larger than the 542 mAh battery in the original Apple Watch Ultra. However, Apple says the Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life as the original Ultra, likely due to it having a brighter display and other new features.

A recap of the Apple Watch battery capacities listed in the database:

Apple Watch Battery Capacity Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) 282 mAh Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) 282 mAh Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) 308 mAh Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) 308 mAh Apple Watch Ultra 2 564 mAh Apple Watch Ultra 542 mAh



New features for both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 include brighter displays, a faster S9 chip, a new "Double Tap" gesture for interacting with the watches without touching the screen, and more. Both new models have been available to order since Tuesday and will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Friday, September 22.

MacRumors also found the same battery capacities for what appears to be the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max as were reported earlier today. We were unable to find a listing for the regular iPhone 15 battery.