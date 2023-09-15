Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Battery Capacities Revealed in Regulatory Database
Apple does not list battery capacities for the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, but MacRumors has discovered this information in a Chinese regulatory database today, and we have outlined our findings below.
According to the database, which only provides Apple model numbers instead of product names, the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 models appear to be equipped with 282 mAh and 308 mAh batteries, respectively. These capacities are unchanged compared to the equivalent Apple Watch Series 8 models, which makes sense given that Apple says the Series 9 models have the same 18-hour battery life as Series 8 models.
As for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it appears to be equipped with a 564 mAh battery, which is approximately 4% larger than the 542 mAh battery in the original Apple Watch Ultra. However, Apple says the Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life as the original Ultra, likely due to it having a brighter display and other new features.
A recap of the Apple Watch battery capacities listed in the database:
|Apple Watch
|Battery Capacity
|
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)
|
282 mAh
|
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)
|
282 mAh
|
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)
|
308 mAh
|
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)
|
308 mAh
|
Apple Watch Ultra 2
|
564 mAh
|
Apple Watch Ultra
|
542 mAh
New features for both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 include brighter displays, a faster S9 chip, a new "Double Tap" gesture for interacting with the watches without touching the screen, and more. Both new models have been available to order since Tuesday and will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Friday, September 22.
MacRumors also found the same battery capacities for what appears to be the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max as were reported earlier today. We were unable to find a listing for the regular iPhone 15 battery.
Popular Stories
Apple's "Wonderlust" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 lineup, updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, a USB-C case update for AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be ...
Apple today announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The devices sport an array of new features, including a titanium frame, the A17 Pro chip, an Action Button, and more. The new titanium chassis has a brushed finish. It makes the iPhone lighter than any previous Pro model, while enhancing durability. The frame has a contoured edge for a more...
Apple today shared in-depth lists of all new features coming with the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma software updates, which are all set to be released later this month. The lists are available as PDFs on Apple's website. A key new feature of iOS 17 is StandBy, a new full-screen view that provides glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when an iPhone is on its side ...
Apple's just-announced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max introduce four new color options: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. The new titanium design is the most premium material ever used in an iPhone enclosure, according to Apple. It's said to be stronger and more durable, yet lighter. Both models feature a new refined brush texture, contoured edges, and ...
Apple's just-announced iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus introduce five new color options: A light pink shade, yellow, blue, green, and black. The iPhone 15 features an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, and color built into the foundation of the back glass itself. Apple used an optimized custom dual-ion exchange process for this new material, and polished it with nano-crystalline particles. ...
The iPhone 15 Pro is widely rumored to feature an all-new titanium frame. Over the past several months, a variety of credible sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Jeff Pu, and leaker ShrimpApplePro, have all claimed that Apple would be switching to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro, finally replacing stainless steel. MacRumors has confirmation that Apple intends to use Grade 5 ...