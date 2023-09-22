Five Reasons to Buy an iPhone 15 Pro Max

by

Happy launch day! The new iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max devices are in the hands of Apple customers as of today. We'll have a full unboxing coming later, but we thought we'd take a quick look at the star of today's launch, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Of the four new iPhones that Apple made available today, the 15 Pro Max has the best feature set and it's the device to choose if you want top-of-the-line capabilities. Here's why it stands out:

  • USB-C Port - With USB-C, you can charge your iPhone, iPad, and Mac with the same USB-C to USB-C cable. The ‌iPhone‌ can also be used to charge devices like the AirPods and the Apple Watch, and on the Pro and Pro Max, you can transfer content at up to 10Gb/s with an appropriate cable.
  • Action Button - The Action Button replaces the mute switch on the Pro models. It can be set to do all kinds of things like activate a Focus mode, turn on the camera, turn on the Flashlight, activate a Shortcut, and more.
  • A17 Pro Chip - The A17 Pro chip enables console gaming on the ‌iPhone‌ for the first time with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing. You'll be able to play games like Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding, and it's going to be just blazing fast for checking email, sending text messages, and scrolling social networks.
  • Titanium - The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max have a titanium chassis that's lighter than the stainless steel chassis, so even though these iPhones are the same size as last year's iPhones, they'll feel less weighty in the hand. As a bonus, Apple changed the design to make them more repairable so it's less expensive if you break the back glass. Other design changes include more contoured edges and slimmer display bezels.
  • 5x Telephoto Lens - The 5x telephoto lens is a Pro Max exclusive feature, with the standard 15 Pro limited to 3x optical zoom. 5x optical zoom was made possible with Apple's new tetraprism technology so you can zoom in further than ever before. You'll get 25x zoom in total, and Apple also made a bunch of other improvements to the camera that you can see detailed in our iPhone 15 Pro roundup.

With all of the features available in the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ plus a larger battery because of more physical space, a larger 6.7-inch display, and the 5x Telephoto lens, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is hard to beat. Did you get a Pro Max? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 15 Pro (Buy Now)

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature

iPhone 15 Models Feature New Setting to Strictly Prevent Charging Beyond 80%

Tuesday September 19, 2023 2:04 pm PDT by
All of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models feature a new battery health setting that prevents the devices from charging beyond 80% at all times when enabled, as confirmed by The Verge's Allison Johnson during a Q&A session today. The new setting is separate from the pre-existing Optimized Battery Charging feature on iPhones, which intelligently delays charging past 80% until a more...
Read Full Article518 comments
iOS 17 and iPhones Feature

iOS 17: 10 New Features That Just Launched

Sunday September 17, 2023 12:35 pm PDT by
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
Read Full Article203 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 With Bug Fixes, Plus iOS 17.0.2 for iPhone 15 Models

Thursday September 21, 2023 10:28 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 updates for the iPhone and the iPad, adding bug fixes to the new software. The iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 updates come just a few days after Apple launched iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. The software, which is build 21A340, can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. There is a...
Read Full Article172 comments
emojipedia 15 1 emoji

Emoji Coming to Future iOS 17 Update Include Shaking Head, Brown Mushroom, Lime, Phoenix and More

Tuesday September 19, 2023 12:43 pm PDT by
As Apple was announcing new iPhone models last week, the Unicode Consortium was officially approving new emoji characters that are set to be added to smartphones starting in 2024. Mockup of new emoji from Emojipedia Approved Unicode 15.1 emoji include phoenix, lime, an edible mushroom, shaking head vertically (as in a "yes" nod), shaking head horizontally (a "no" head shake), and broken...
Read Full Article82 comments