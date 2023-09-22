Five Reasons to Buy an iPhone 15 Pro Max

Happy launch day! The new iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max devices are in the hands of Apple customers as of today. We'll have a full unboxing coming later, but we thought we'd take a quick look at the star of today's launch, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

- The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max have a titanium chassis that's lighter than the stainless steel chassis, so even though these iPhones are the same size as last year's iPhones, they'll feel less weighty in the hand. As a bonus, Apple changed the design to make them more repairable so it's less expensive if you break the back glass. Other design changes include more contoured edges and slimmer display bezels. 5x Telephoto Lens - The 5x telephoto lens is a Pro Max exclusive feature, with the standard 15 Pro limited to 3x optical zoom. 5x optical zoom was made possible with Apple's new tetraprism technology so you can zoom in further than ever before. You'll get 25x zoom in total, and Apple also made a bunch of other improvements to the camera that you can see detailed in our iPhone 15 Pro roundup.

Of the four new iPhones that Apple made available today, the 15 Pro Max has the best feature set and it's the device to choose if you want top-of-the-line capabilities. Here's why it stands out:

With all of the features available in the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ plus a larger battery because of more physical space, a larger 6.7-inch display, and the 5x Telephoto lens, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is hard to beat. Did you get a Pro Max? Let us know in the comments below.