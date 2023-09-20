Apple Explains Why iPhone 15 Pro Max is Limited to 5x Optical Zoom

by

In an interview with Numerama's Nicolas Lellouche, Apple's VP of camera software engineering Jon McCormack explained why the iPhone 15 Pro Max's tetraprism lens system is limited to 5x optical zoom, instead of 10x like on Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra. The interview is in French, so quotes below are computer translated.

iPhone 15 Pro Max 5x Optical Zoom Limit Feature 1
Apple says the Telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max features the company's most advanced camera stabilization system yet, with a combination of optical image stabilization and an autofocus 3D sensor-shift module. McCormack said the iPhone's 5x zoom lens can be stabilized "incredibly well" compared to a 10x lens.

"The 5x zoom is something that we can stabilize incredibly well," McCormack said in the interview. "If you look at the 10x zoom, unless you have the steadiest hands in the world or a tripod, it's really difficult to use."

Apple's senior director of iPhone product marketing Maxime Veron, who was also interviewed, added that the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x lens opens at ƒ/2.8, allowing for "excellent light management." By comparison, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10x lens has a ƒ/4.9 aperture. A lower aperture allows for more light to be captured by the camera's sensor, which can be especially beneficial for Night mode photos.

5x optical zoom is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with the iPhone 15 Pro remaining limited to 3x optical zoom. It has been rumored that Apple plans to expand the tetraprism lens system to both iPhone 16 Pro models next year.

McCormack and Veron discuss the latest camera innovations on all iPhone 15 models in more detail in the Numerama interview. The devices launch Friday.

Top Rated Comments

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
20 minutes ago at 09:56 am
I would be more curious to find out why 5x zoom is limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max :D
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bigkool2inSC Avatar
Bigkool2inSC
19 minutes ago at 09:57 am
he left out......."and.. we have to save something for the 16 Pro Max.. so there's that.."
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
19 minutes ago at 09:56 am
I get it, the further the optical zoom the harder it is to stabilize the shot. I think everyone knows that. But give us the option at least?

Actually maybe I'll take that back a bit. If it's 10x optical zoom and it's hard to get a stable shot, that means you won't be able to do 5x optical shots. 5x would basically be the main camera digitally zoomed until it gets to 10x. Maybe they could've added a 4th camera, but you don't want to add an extra camera for every level of optical zoom you want.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mlrproducts Avatar
mlrproducts
19 minutes ago at 09:57 am

I would be more curious to find out why 5x zoom is limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max :D
That'd be the marketing dept ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MathersMahmood Avatar
MathersMahmood
17 minutes ago at 09:59 am
Don’t find it difficult on my S23 Ultra at all. That’s weird.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dave245 Avatar
Dave245
13 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Sorry but even as an Apple fan, I have to call BS on that. The 10x optical zoom is perfectly usable on the S23 Ultra I have used it myself. It’s only when going to the 100X that it can be very unstable and you simply tap the stabilisation window.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
