Best Apple Deals of the Week: First iPhone 15 Promotions Hit Alongside Low Prices on MagSafe Accessories

by

Today we're tracking the first offers for Apple's new line of smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Additionally, the first discounts have arrived on iPhone 15 accessories like cases and USB-C chargers, and Verizon has all-time low prices on MagSafe chargers.

iPhone 15

iphone 15 blue image

  • What's the deal? Take up to $1,000 off iPhone 15
  • Where can I get it? AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $1,000 OFF
iPhone 15 at AT&T

UP TO $1,000 OFF
iPhone 15 at Verizon

UP TO $1,000 OFF
iPhone 15 at T-Mobile

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders are officially up today, and you can get up to $1,000 off the new smartphones at carriers including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. We go into detail about all of these discounts and more in our dedicated post, so be sure to check it out if you haven't placed your order yet.

iPhone 15 Accessories

iphone 15 blue 23

  • What's the deal? Take up to 30 percent off iPhone 15 accessories
  • Where can I get it? Casely, Hyper, OtterBox, and more
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We're tracking a list of new iPhone 15 accessory discounts from popular third-party Apple accessory companies like Pad & Quill, Hyper, Satechi, Casely, and more. These sales include discounts on cases, chargers, and more.

  • Casely - Take 15 percent off sitewide with code IPHONE15
  • Hyper - Take up to 30 percent off charging accessories
  • OtterBox - Take 25 percent off iPhone 15 cases when buying a screen protector or power product
  • Pad & Quill - Take 15 percent off iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max wallet cases
  • Satechi - Take 20 percent off iPhone 15 accessories with code IPHONE
  • ESR - Take 20 percent off iPhone 15 accessories with code AFFNEW20, or check out the discounted 6-in-1 Charging Station in its final days on Kickstarter

Samsung

smart monitor m8 image

  • What's the deal? Take up to $120 off Samsung Smart Monitor M8
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
27-Inch Smart Monitor M8 for $549.99

$120 OFF
32-Inch Smart Monitor M8 for $579.99

Samsung this week kicked off a new "Discover Samsung" sale and it has some of the best prices we've seen to date on the updated Smart Monitor M8. You can get the 27-inch model for $549.99 ($100 off) and the 32-inch model for $579.99 ($120 off).

MagSafe

magsafe blue 2

  • What's the deal? Take 25 percent off MagSafe chargers
  • Where can I get it? Verizon

25% OFF
MagSafe Chargers

Verizon is back with 25 percent off discounts on Apple's trio of MagSafe accessories. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99 ($10 off), the MagSafe Duo Charger for $96.74 ($32 off), and the MagSafe Battery Pack for $74.24 ($24 off). These are some of the best prices we've tracked on these accessories.

HomePod

homepod blue 2

  • What's the deal? Get a free HomePod when you sign up for Verizon 5G Home Plus
  • Where can I get it? Verizon

FREE HOMEPOD
Verizon 5G Home Plus

Verizon is offering new customers who purchase its 5G Home Plus service a free HomePod. You'll need to activate and maintain the service for 65 days in order to get the HomePod, and this offer is valid through November 8, 2023.

Verizon 5G Home Plus includes higher-speed downloads and Ultra HD 4K video streaming and starts at $45/month.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

