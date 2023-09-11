Deals: Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 Drops to $549.99 (Up to $120 Off)

Samsung has record low prices on the new Smart Monitor M8 today as part of its "Discover Samsung" fall sale. Both the 27-inch and 32-inch versions of the Smart Monitor M8 are available at record low prices during this event.

The 27-inch model has hit $549.99 ($100 off) and the 32-inch model has hit $579.99 ($120 off), and both have multiple colors available on sale. The Discover Samsung sale is set to end later in the week, so be sure to check out Samsung's website for even more discounts on other monitors, storage accessories, and smartphones.

Regarding the 32-inch model, the last time we tracked a sale on that monitor was the first week of August, and it was only at $100 off. This makes Samsung's new deal the best discounted price we've seen to date. Samsung launched this refreshed version of the Smart Monitor M8 back in June, including updates like HDR10+ support and a portrait orientation option.

