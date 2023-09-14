Get Ready for iPhone 15 Pre-Orders With This List of the Best Carrier Deals

Following the announcement of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at this week's "Wonderlust" event, carrier discounts and offers have quickly emerged for the latest generation of iPhone. In this article we're highlighting all of the best carrier deals you can expect ahead of pre-order day on Friday.

Remember that for all of the links and deals below, you won't be able to add the iPhone 15 to your cart and get the discounts until pre-orders go live at 5 a.m. Pacific Time on September 15. The smartphones will then launch on September 22.

Like years past, most of the carriers are all offering similar discounts. Apple even mentioned these sales during its keynote, stating it was working with multiple carriers to offer customers as much as $1,000 off the new iPhone 15 Pro Max.



AT&T

AT&T has the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models at no cost when you trade in an eligible smartphone and put the new device on an unlimited data plan. All of AT&T's new deals are available for both new and existing customers.



You can get the iPhone 15 Plus for up to $830 off and the iPhone 15 Pro Max for up to $1,000 off, both with an eligible smartphone trade in on a qualifying installment agreement. There's also a $35 activation/upgrade fee that comes with the new smartphones.

For every AT&T offer, you'll receive the discounts in the form of bill credits. You'll get up to $1,000 in bill credits on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with a smartphone trade in value of $230 or more.

You'll get up to $830 in bill credits with a smartphone trade in value of $130 to $229. Additionally, you'll get up to $350 in bill credits with a smartphone trade in value of $35 to $129.

AT&T has Apple Watch deals, allowing customers to buy one and get another for $300 off without any trade in required.

Finally, AT&T is marking down the iPhone 14 family of smartphones to as low as $15/month for 14 and 14 Pro, and $20/month for 14 Pro Max. No trade in is required to get the deals on these previous generation devices, which also includes the ninth generation iPad.



Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers can get up to $1,000 off any iPhone 15 model with any iPhone trade-in, which means you can get the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at no cost. Existing customers upgrading can get up to $830 off the new iPhone 15 lineup on Unlimited plans.

You can also get the Apple Watch Series 9 for less than $6/month or an Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $14/month when purchased alongside select iPhones with a qualified watch trade-in.

Lastly, Verizon is one of the only carriers hosting a notable accessory sale on iPhone launch day. You can get 25 percent off MagSafe chargers and 20 percent off select cases, chargers, and screen protectors for iPhone 15 devices.



T-Mobile

Similar to other carriers, T-Mobile has up to $1,000 off iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices. The carrier said that this means you can get the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at no cost.

You'll need to trade in an eligible smartphone on the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next cellular plans in order to get these discounts. T-Mobile also has a BOGO deal on the new iPhone 15, where you can get $700 off the second model after you purchase the first and add a line on an existing plan.

You can get up to $650 off any iPhone 15 series device on the Magenta MAX plan, $350 off on Go5G and Magenta, and $200 off on nearly all other T-Mobile plans.

Lastly, if you buy any new Apple Watch you can get $300 off a second model when adding a new watch line on an existing cellular plan.



Visible

Verizon-owned Visible has two unlimited plans on offer this season, starting at $25/month. When you join Visible and purchase a select smartphone, you'll also save up to $240 via monthly service credits.

This deal requires you to add a new line of service, purchase a new device on device payment or at full retail price, and purchase the $45/month Visible+ plan. You can also get the Apple Watch Series 9 and save $5/month for a year when added to a cellular plan.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.