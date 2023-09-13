Deals: First iPhone 15 Accessory Sales Hit With Up to 30% Off Cases and USB-C Chargers
With the imminent launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, popular third-party Apple accessory companies have introduced all-new accessories for Apple's latest smartphones. Today we're tracking all of the new accessories that you can already get on sale, thanks to deals from Casely, Hyper, OtterBox, Pad & Quill, and Satechi.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There are a few iPhone 15 case sales in the list below, including 15 percent off at Casely, 15 percent off at Pad & Quill, and 25 percent off at OtterBox. For the latter sale, you'll need to purchase a screen protector or power accessory for your iPhone 15 first and then you'll get 25 percent off an OtterBox case.
Otherwise, you'll find multiple sales on charging accessories compatible with the new line of iPhones, with up to 30 percent off Hyper accessories and 20 percent off Satechi accessories. Given that the iPhone 15 is the first iPhone to support USB-C, this is a good opportunity to purchase quality USB-C chargers and cables.
- Casely - Take 15 percent off sitewide with code IPHONE15
- Hyper - Take up to 30 percent off charging accessories
- OtterBox - Take 25 percent off iPhone 15 cases when buying a screen protector or power product
- Pad & Quill - Take 15 percent off iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max wallet cases
- Satechi - Take 20 percent off iPhone 15 accessories with code IPHONE
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
