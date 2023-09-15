Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone 15 Pre-Orders

Apple's online store is down ahead of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders, which are expected to be available at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.



"We can't wait either," reads the Apple Store's message when visiting the U.S. website. "Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. See you then." Apple has been doing 5:00 a.m. pre-orders for the last several years instead of the 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time pre-orders that it used to have.

Customers in more than 40 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S., will be able to pre-order ‌iPhone 15‌ models when the store comes back online.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes, in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The ‌‌iPhone 15‌‌ is priced starting at $799, while the ‌‌iPhone 15‌‌ Plus is priced starting at $899. The ‌‌iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ is priced starting at $999, and the ‌‌iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ Max is priced starting at $1,199. After pre-orders take place, a launch will follow on Friday, September 22.