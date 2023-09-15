Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone 15 Pre-Orders

by

Apple's online store is down ahead of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders, which are expected to be available at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.

store down sept 2022
"We can't wait either," reads the Apple Store's message when visiting the U.S. website. "Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. See you then." Apple has been doing 5:00 a.m. pre-orders for the last several years instead of the 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time pre-orders that it used to have.

Customers in more than 40 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S., will be able to pre-order ‌iPhone 15‌ models when the store comes back online.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes, in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The ‌‌iPhone 15‌‌ is priced starting at $799, while the ‌‌iPhone 15‌‌ Plus is priced starting at $899. The ‌‌iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ is priced starting at $999, and the ‌‌iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ Max is priced starting at $1,199. After pre-orders take place, a launch will follow on Friday, September 22.

Top Rated Comments

BuddyTronic Avatar
BuddyTronic
21 minutes ago at 11:31 pm

cant wait I've decided on the 15 pro max natural titanium or the white one...
I might go for white or blue - mainly because of the glass.

I think the glass portion is tinted - so maybe for the first time in a long while, I might be interested in colour.

I mean usually I don't care about colour since I always have it in a case, so you don't even see the colour.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dave245 Avatar
Dave245
16 minutes ago at 11:37 pm

Big camera changes really.

quad prismatic lens (periscope) provides 5X optical.
3D VR video
other good camera stuff
The 5X is only on the Pro Max not the standard Pro.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BuddyTronic Avatar
BuddyTronic
24 minutes ago at 11:29 pm

Got a pragmatic question: what is the difference between cameras of 14 Pro and 15 Pro?
Big camera changes really - but only the 15 Pro Max gets the good stuff

iPhone 15 Pro Max gets quad prismatic lens (periscope) provides 5X optical.
3D VR video
other good camera stuff
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McJobs Avatar
McJobs
21 minutes ago at 11:31 pm
Can't wait!!!



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
10 minutes ago at 11:43 pm
Ready to pre-order my brand new Natural Titanium + Blue iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB. Let's gooo! ???
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kulfon Avatar
Kulfon
5 minutes ago at 11:48 pm

Big camera changes really - but only the 15 Pro Max gets the good stuff

iPhone 15 Pro Max gets quad prismatic lens (periscope) provides 5X optical.
3D VR video
other good camera stuff
My question was related to 14 Pro vs 15 Pro, not Max:-)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
