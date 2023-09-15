Apple Card Promo Offers 10% Daily Cash Back on Gas and Electric Vehicle Charging
Apple's latest Apple Card promotion provides select Apple Card users with 10 percent total Daily Cash on gas and electric vehicle charging. The bonus can be collected on up to $6,000 worth of gas or charging, for a total reward of $600.
Apple Card holders can pay for gas and charging with Apple Pay, a virtual card number in apps, or the Apple Card in person to get the extra cash back reward.
Apple is offering the promotion through October 5. Details can be found in the Daily Cash hub in the Wallet app for those who are eligible.
