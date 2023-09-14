Blackmagic Announces New iOS Camera App That Ties Into DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design today announced the launch of Blackmagic Camera, a new iPhone app that integrates with Blackmagic Cloud and uploads content directly to the DaVinci Resolve video editing app.



The app features the same digital film camera controls and image processing functions that are available with Blackmagic Design's cameras. The company says that users can create YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram content with a "Hollywood" cinematic look and feel.

All settings are adjustable, including frame rate, shutter angle, audio levels, tint, shutter speed, lens, white balance, and ISO, with a simple tap-based interface. The interface includes record parameters, histogram, focus peaking, levels, and frame guides, and it can be brought up with a swipe. Focusing can be done by tapping on the screen, and there are options for shooting in 16:9 or vertical aspect ratios.

4K ProRes video can be recorded directly to Blackmagic Cloud and synced directly into DaVinci Resolve. Cloud integration allows video footage to be sent to a post production studio in a matter of minutes for simpler editing, and it is available to all members of a project.

Video can also be recorded to the phone's storage and then exported to an external drive for those who prefer not to use Blackmagic Cloud, or uploaded manually to Blackmagic Cloud. Footage from multiple iPhones can be sent to DaVinci Resolve and lined up using the software's Sync Bin tool.

More information on the Blackmagic Camera app for iOS can be found on the Blackmagic website.

Blackmagic Camera is free to use and can be downloaded from the App Store as of today. [Direct Link]

DaVinci Resolve for Mac is also free to download, and the DaVinci Resolve Studio version is priced at $295.