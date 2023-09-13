Apple Reveals More iOS 17 Features Not Available Until Later This Year

by

Apple announced that iOS 17 will be released on Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. The free software update includes a wide range of new features, but not all of them will be available right away, according to Apple.

General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple
Below, we have listed three features that Apple's website says are "coming later this year" as part of a future update, such as iOS 17.1 or iOS 17.2. In addition, Apple shared a PDF this week outlining even more iOS 17 features that are now labeled as "coming later this year," and we have listed those additions below.

Journal App

Journal App iOS 17
An all-new Journal app will allow iPhone users to reflect on their day and memories, complete with text, photos, music, audio recordings, and more. The app will provide personalized suggestions based on recent on-device activity.

Collaborative Apple Music Playlists

apple music collaborative playlist
A new Collaborative Playlists feature for Apple Music will allow multiple people to add, reorder, and remove songs in a shared playlist.

AirDrop Transfers via Internet

airdrop ios 17
If you send content like an image or video to another user via AirDrop, the transfer will be able to continue over an internet connection if you leave AirDrop range, so long as both you and the recipient are signed in to an iCloud account.

More Features Coming Later This Year

  • React to a message with any sticker through the Tapback menu in the Messages app.
  • A catch-up arrow for group conversations in the Messages app.
  • Sync additional settings with Messages in iCloud, such as Text Message Forwarding, Send & Receive accounts, and SMS filters across devices.
  • Play or pause a podcast or Apple News+ audio story in the Apple News widget.
  • Favorite Songs playlist in Music app.
  • Intelligent form detection and enhanced AutoFill for PDFs.
  • Audio Focus feature for Apple Fitness+ that prioritizes the volume of either the music or the trainers' voices depending on your preference.
  • Apple ID proximity sign-in with an existing signed-in and trusted iPhone or iPad.

Apple is already testing both iOS 17.1 and iOS 17.2 internally, according to our website's analytic logs. iOS 17.1 is likely to be released in October, while iOS 17.2 should be available in December, based on Apple's previous software release cycles.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Popular Stories

9

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 15, New Apple Watch Models, and More Expected

Tuesday September 12, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Wonderlust" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 lineup, updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, a USB-C case update for AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be ...
Read Full Article2310 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature Orange

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Complete Weights and Dimensions

Saturday September 9, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
Read Full Article246 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Pro and Grade 5 Titanium: A Detailed Overview

Monday September 11, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is widely rumored to feature an all-new titanium frame. Over the past several months, a variety of credible sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Jeff Pu, and leaker ShrimpApplePro, have all claimed that Apple would be switching to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro, finally replacing stainless steel. MacRumors has confirmation that Apple intends to use Grade 5 ...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Colors Mock Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Expected Tomorrow With These 12 New Features

Monday September 11, 2023 5:21 am PDT by
Update: Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 models at its event on Tuesday, September 12, and the devices will likely be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 15. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features are expected for the...
Read Full Article
What to Expect at Apples Wonderlust Event Feature 2 1

Apple Event: Recapping Last-Minute Rumors for iPhone 15 and More

Monday September 11, 2023 8:08 am PDT by
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Read Full Article79 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple Announces iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Design, Action Button, A17 Pro Chip, and More

Tuesday September 12, 2023 10:57 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The devices sport an array of new features, including a titanium frame, the A17 Pro chip, an Action Button, and more. The new titanium chassis has a brushed finish. It makes the iPhone lighter than any previous Pro model, while enhancing durability. The frame has a contoured edge for a more...
Read Full Article309 comments