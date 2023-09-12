Twitter (X) Gains Unique 'Like' Animation for Today's Apple Event
Twitter (now X) has added a unique "like" animation for Apple's "Wonderlust" event set to take place later on Tuesday.
Hitting the Like button causes the logo to disperse into pieces, before changing back into the typical love heart. The brief animation reflects the Apple logo graphics used to promote the Apple event – a the multi-colored Apple logo made up of metallic particles – possibly being a subtle nod to the upcoming titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro
. The colors used for the Apple logo also match the expected color options for the 15 Pro, with varying shades of silver, gray, black and dark blue.
Apple began using unique Twitter "like" animations to promote its events three years ago, with the first occasion being for 2020's September "Time Flies" event.
Once again, Apple has also used a custom Twitter hashtag with its logo for the "Wonderlust" event, just as it did for WWDC in June.
The event is expected to headline the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and possibly other products. MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of Apple's event, including a live blog on our website and tweets via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter.
