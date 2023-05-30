Apple's WWDC 2023 Hashflag Now Live on Twitter Ahead of Next Week's Keynote

by

Apple is continuing to prepare for the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference, with the official hashflag for the event rolling out as of today. The #WWDC23 hashtag on Twitter now features a custom-designed Apple logo that matches the design that Apple is using this year.

apple wwdc 2023 hashflag
For those unfamiliar with hashflags, they are custom, paid icons that appear next to specific hashtags on the Twitter social network. You can see the hashflag when you use the #WWDC23 hashtag.


This year's hashflag is an Apple logo in shades of blue, purple, pink, and black. Apple has used custom hashflags since 2020 to boost event visibility and build hype on Twitter.

WWDC 2023 is set to begin on Monday, June 5.

Top Rated Comments

minik Avatar
minik
22 minutes ago at 04:54 pm
Those were the good old days. This will be my first WWDC that I won't be looking on Twitter. As for the event itself, I am excited.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
12 minutes ago at 05:04 pm
Hashflags scattered, smothered and covered. Next WWDC at Waffle House!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
21 minutes ago at 04:55 pm
Lovely! It’s just beautiful!

Fact: This is going to be ONE LONG week. ? ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nebulance Avatar
Nebulance
19 minutes ago at 04:57 pm

Lovely! It’s just beautiful!

Fact: This is going to be ONE LONG week. ? ?
but Tuesday is already nearly over! (at least on the east coast in the US)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
