USB-C Reportedly Coming to AirPods and AirPods Max as Soon as Next Year

Apple plans to bring a USB-C port to the standard AirPods and the AirPods Max as soon as 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In an article outlining his specific expectations for Apple's "Wonderlust" event, featuring new details about the Apple Watch Series 9, second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, Gurman mentioned that the company is apparently working to move all of its Lightning-based accessories to USB-C.

USB-C will come to the AirPods Pro first, with the switch being introduced during Apple's event next week, followed by the other AirPods models as soon as next year. The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ set to be introduced next week will not offer "any other major new hardware features," Gurman said.

In the long term, Gurman reinforced that Apple is working on bringing health features to AirPods, including body-temperature sensing and a hearing-test system. These improvements are likely to arrive at some point after the switch to USB-C across the lineup.

More to follow...