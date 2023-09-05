Google Mocks iPhone 15 and Late USB-C Adoption in Latest Ad

Google has expanded on its #BestPhonesForever ad campaign with a new video titled "Spa Day" in which it pokes fun at the iPhone 15's implied lack of headline features and its expected adoption of USB-C in lieu of a Lightning port.

In the ad, an iPhone and a Pixel are depicted relaxing in a tranquil spa amid towels and candles, idly chatting to one another with their rear cameras covered by cucumber slices.

"Pixel, a spa day was the perfect idea with all these launch events coming up," says the iPhone, lamenting that the launches "just keep getting harder." After fondly recalling the applause that its slide to unlock feature elicited 16 years ago, the iPhone continues:



"Now it seems like every time I turn around, phones like you are doing stuff I can't, like unblurring old photos, answering unknown calls with AI, and live translating messages... it's exhausting. But I've still got a few tricks up my sleeve." "Like what?" says the Pixel. "That's under wraps. But let's just say you'll be USB-C-ing soon!" "You're finally getting USB-C charging?" "What?" says the iPhone as the cucumber slice slowly slithers off its camera lens. "How did you know?" "Lucky guess?" replies the Pixel sarcastically.

"Rest up for October 4," reads the ads tagline, in reference to Google's upcoming Pixel event, where it is expected to unveil a new Pixel 8 lineup, a new Pixel Watch, and potentially Pixel Buds updates.

Invites for Google's event went out the day after Apple invited the media and others to watch its iPhone 15 "Wonderlust" event on September 12.

Since the iPhone 5, Apple has kept the Lightning port on the ‌iPhone‌, despite much of the industry moving to USB-C. However, after coming under pressure to comply with new regulations implemented in Europe, Apple is swapping the Lightning port on iPhone 15 devices for a USB-C port.

With this transition, the Mac, iPhone, and iPad will all finally charge using USB-C, allowing Apple customers to charge their devices with what has effectively become the de facto universal charging standard for consumer mobile and laptop devices.