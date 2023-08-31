Apple Currently Sold Out of $999 Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR

The optional Pro Stand for Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR monitor is currently sold out on Apple's online store in the U.S., as reported by 9to5Mac's Zac Hall. It's unclear if or when the $999 stand will be in stock again, or if this hints at an upcoming refresh to the Pro Display XDR, which was released in December 2019.

Christian Selig's tongue-in-cheek photo of a Pro Display XDR without the Pro Stand

The stand remains available on Apple's online store in some other countries, such as the U.K. and Canada, but it faces a 2-3 week shipping estimate or longer.

The Pro Display XDR itself also faces a lengthy shipping delay. In the U.S., Apple currently provides a late September delivery estimate.

There haven't been any credible rumors about a new Pro Display XDR launching imminently, but in December 2022, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working on multiple new monitors, including an updated Pro Display XDR. The nearly four-year-old monitor features a 32-inch screen with 6K resolution, and starts at $4,999 without the Pro Stand. For the next model, customers are hoping for a webcam, speakers, and a higher refresh rate.

In March 2022, Apple released a more affordable Studio Display with a 27-inch screen and 5K resolution, and it remains in stock on the company's online store.

Apple announced that it will be holding an event on Tuesday, September 12, but Mac-related announcements are more likely in October. At the September event, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra models, and updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case.