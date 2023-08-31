Apple Currently Sold Out of $999 Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR
The optional Pro Stand for Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR monitor is currently sold out on Apple's online store in the U.S., as reported by 9to5Mac's Zac Hall. It's unclear if or when the $999 stand will be in stock again, or if this hints at an upcoming refresh to the Pro Display XDR, which was released in December 2019.
The stand remains available on Apple's online store in some other countries, such as the U.K. and Canada, but it faces a 2-3 week shipping estimate or longer.
The Pro Display XDR itself also faces a lengthy shipping delay. In the U.S., Apple currently provides a late September delivery estimate.
There haven't been any credible rumors about a new Pro Display XDR launching imminently, but in December 2022, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working on multiple new monitors, including an updated Pro Display XDR. The nearly four-year-old monitor features a 32-inch screen with 6K resolution, and starts at $4,999 without the Pro Stand. For the next model, customers are hoping for a webcam, speakers, and a higher refresh rate.
In March 2022, Apple released a more affordable Studio Display with a 27-inch screen and 5K resolution, and it remains in stock on the company's online store.
Apple announced that it will be holding an event on Tuesday, September 12, but Mac-related announcements are more likely in October. At the September event, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra models, and updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case.
