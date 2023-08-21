Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Display Launching August 28, Pre-Orders Available Now

Back at CES in January, Samsung unveiled its upcoming ViewFinity S9 display, one of the closest competitors to Apple's Studio Display, and last month Samsung revealed that it would finally be launching in the U.S. in August.



It now appears we have a specific date for the launch, as Amazon has put the new display up for pre-order with a listed release date of August 28 and delivery available for the following day.

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 will be one of the few 27-inch 5K displays on the market, offering an ideal pixel density for a 2560 x 1440 desktop at full Retina quality, just like the Apple Studio Display.

The ViewFinity S9 is priced at $1,599.99, essentially the same as the ‌Apple Studio Display‌, although Samsung includes a tilt- and height-adjustable stand while Apple charges $400 for that upgrade. The ViewFinity S9 can also be pivoted to a portrait orientation using the included stand.



The ViewFinity S9 includes one Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-C ports, a Mini DisplayPort, and a DC 20V port for a power supply. It can connect to both PCs and Macs, and offers 90W power transfer and data speeds of up to 40Gb/s for machines connected through the Thunderbolt 4 port.

At the top of the display, there is a 4K SlimFit camera that can tilt to fit the angle of the monitor, with an Auto Framing feature keeping the user visible and in the shot, similar to Apple's Center Stage feature. Built-in speakers are included, and an Adaptive Sound+ option allows noise levels to automatically adjust.



Built-in Smart TV apps and a remote control are also included that allow the display to function as a TV without being connected to a computer. Popular streaming apps are supported, as well as the Samsung Gaming Hub for playing cloud-based games from Xbox, NVIDIA, and more.

The new ViewFinity S9 should also be going up for sale on Samsung's site for the same August 28 launch, and other retailers should also be adding it as the date approaches.