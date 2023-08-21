Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Display Launching August 28, Pre-Orders Available Now

by

Back at CES in January, Samsung unveiled its upcoming ViewFinity S9 display, one of the closest competitors to Apple's Studio Display, and last month Samsung revealed that it would finally be launching in the U.S. in August.

samsung viewfinity s9
It now appears we have a specific date for the launch, as Amazon has put the new display up for pre-order with a listed release date of August 28 and delivery available for the following day.

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 will be one of the few 27-inch 5K displays on the market, offering an ideal pixel density for a 2560 x 1440 desktop at full Retina quality, just like the Apple Studio Display.

The ViewFinity S9 is priced at $1,599.99, essentially the same as the ‌Apple Studio Display‌, although Samsung includes a tilt- and height-adjustable stand while Apple charges $400 for that upgrade. The ViewFinity S9 can also be pivoted to a portrait orientation using the included stand.

samsung viewfinity s9 4
The ViewFinity S9 includes one Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-C ports, a Mini DisplayPort, and a DC 20V port for a power supply. It can connect to both PCs and Macs, and offers 90W power transfer and data speeds of up to 40Gb/s for machines connected through the Thunderbolt 4 port.

At the top of the display, there is a 4K SlimFit camera that can tilt to fit the angle of the monitor, with an Auto Framing feature keeping the user visible and in the shot, similar to Apple's Center Stage feature. Built-in speakers are included, and an Adaptive Sound+ option allows noise levels to automatically adjust.

samsung viewfinity s9 3
Built-in Smart TV apps and a remote control are also included that allow the display to function as a TV without being connected to a computer. Popular streaming apps are supported, as well as the Samsung Gaming Hub for playing cloud-based games from Xbox, NVIDIA, and more.

The new ViewFinity S9 should also be going up for sale on Samsung's site for the same August 28 launch, and other retailers should also be adding it as the date approaches.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Samsung

Top Rated Comments

HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
37 minutes ago at 10:39 am
As always, competition is good. The oddball 5K resolution Macs "must" have can always use more competition.

And as we all know, MSRP with Samsung is not like MSRP from Apple. Third parties will offer good deals quite quickly on this one. I wouldn't be surprised to see it down towards $999-$1199 by Black Friday from someone.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AvgMrcl Avatar
AvgMrcl
43 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Good, at least it's not overpriced like that crApple stuff
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
41 minutes ago at 10:35 am

The ViewFinity S9 is priced at $1,599.99, essentially the same as the Apple Studio Display, although Samsung includes a tilt- and height-adjustable stand while Apple charges $400 for that upgrade. The ViewFinity S9 can also be pivoted to a portrait orientation using the included stand.
Some of the things that Apple charges for are just lame. Considering the various computer displays out there, most vendors include tilt and height adjustment stands as a standard feature. You even have Samsung's Matte coating to limit light reflection and glare on the monitor, instead of paying extra for Apple's Nano Texture. Then you have this display listing for $1599, who know how low it will go on sale?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jasheeky Avatar
jasheeky
41 minutes ago at 10:35 am

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 will be one of the few 27-inch 5K displays on the market, offering an ideal pixel density for a 2560 x 1440 desktop at full Retina quality, just like the Apple Studio Display.
Are we not proofreading articles anymore?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrdude42 Avatar
mrdude42
39 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Meh. Made my own ?



Newest version has keyholes to hang stuff on the back and an old 15" MacBook Pro Retina display hinged on the left side.

Next up, adding a webcam that attaches to the keyholes near the top and a mount for my thunderbolt dock. Also, need to clean up the wires...

Attachment Image

Attachment Image

Attachment Image

Attachment Image

Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
42 minutes ago at 10:33 am
took like, forever, at least a year too late for me ... I'm very happy with my Studio Display
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
