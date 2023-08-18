Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Prices Hit iPad ($249.99) and M1 MacBook Air ($749.99)
The best deals of the week include all-time low prices on the 9th generation iPad and M1 MacBook Air, as well as solid discounts on Samsung monitors and Anker accessories.
9th Gen iPad
- What's the deal? Take up to $89 off iPad
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
One of the most notable deals of the week focused on the 9th generation of Apple's iPad. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $249.99 on Amazon, which is $79 off and the best price we've ever tracked on the tablet.
Samsung
- What's the deal? Save on Samsung monitors
- Where can I get it? Samsung
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Samsung is still discounting the new model of its 32-inch Smart Monitor M8, available for $599.99, down from $699.99. This monitor launched in June with updates including HDR10+ support and a portrait orientation option, and this sale price is the lowest we've seen to date. You can also save on a few other monitors, listed below.
- 27-inch Odyssey HDR10 Gaming Monitor - $279.99, down from $349.99
- 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,199.99, down from $1,499.99
- 49-inch Odyssey Neo Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,499.99, down from $2,199.99
Anker
- What's the deal? Save on Anker and Jackery charging accessories
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Anker returned this week with notable discounts on its line of Bluetooth trackers, wall chargers, portable batteries, and more. You can find the full list of discounts in our original article.
- SmartTrack Link (1-Pack) - $13.99 for Prime members, down from $19.99
- SmartTrack Card - $16.99, down from $29.99
- SmartTrack Link (2-Pack) - $26.99, down from $35.99
- SmartTrack Link (4-Pack) - $48.99, down from $69.99
M1 MacBook Air
- What's the deal? Take $249 off M1 MacBook Air
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
This week, Amazon continued to provide an all-time low price on the 256GB M1 MacBook Air. You can get this notebook for $749.99 in all three colors, down from $999.00.
AirPods 3
- What's the deal? Take $29 off AirPods 3
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
The AirPods 3 hit $139.99 this week on Amazon, down from $169.00. This is a match for Amazon's all-time low price on the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.