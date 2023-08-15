Deals: Apple's 9th Gen iPad Hits Low Price of $249.99 on Amazon ($79 Off)

Apple's 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad has returned to its all-time low price of $249.99 on Amazon this week, down from $329.00. You'll need to add this tablet to your cart in order to see the final sale price, after Amazon automatically takes $20 off at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Both Silver and Space Gray are available at this price, and delivery estimates range between August 16 and August 20 if ordered today. The last time we tracked this record low deal was during Prime Day, and it remains one of the best overall iPad-related discounts of the year so far.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Additionally, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $389.99 on Amazon, down from $479.00. This is another best-ever price and it's only available in Space Gray. The Silver option is at a slightly higher second-best price of $399.99.

