Deals: Anker's Bluetooth Trackers Return to All-Time Low Prices Alongside $300 Off Jackery's Portable Power Station

Anker has brought back all-time low deals on the Eufy brand of Bluetooth trackers this week, with the SmartTrack Card available for $16.99, down from $29.99. You can also get the SmartTrack Link in various packs, including $26.99 for a 2-pack and $48.99 for a 4-pack.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These trackers work with Apple's Find My app and are perfect for keeping track of luggage and other necessities while traveling. This time around, all of the deals have been applied automatically on Amazon so you won't need any coupon codes. Compared to previous sales, these are some of the best prices we've tracked on the Bluetooth trackers, particularly for the SmartTrack Card.

In addition to Anker products, Jackery is discounting its Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station this week, available for $799.00, down from $1,099.00. You'll need to clip an on-page coupon code in order to see this final sale price at the checkout screen.

Below we've gathered all of the best Anker accessory discounts you'll find this week on both Amazon and Anker's own website. Some of these do require on-page coupons, so be sure to check before you add items to your cart on either website.



Bluetooth Trackers

Cables and Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Hubs and Charging Stations

Bluetooth Speakers

Soundcore Motion Boom Plus - $139.99, down from $179.99

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.