Deals: Anker's Bluetooth Trackers Return to All-Time Low Prices Alongside $300 Off Jackery's Portable Power Station

by

Anker has brought back all-time low deals on the Eufy brand of Bluetooth trackers this week, with the SmartTrack Card available for $16.99, down from $29.99. You can also get the SmartTrack Link in various packs, including $26.99 for a 2-pack and $48.99 for a 4-pack.

new anker green imageNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These trackers work with Apple's Find My app and are perfect for keeping track of luggage and other necessities while traveling. This time around, all of the deals have been applied automatically on Amazon so you won't need any coupon codes. Compared to previous sales, these are some of the best prices we've tracked on the Bluetooth trackers, particularly for the SmartTrack Card.

$14 OFF
Eufy SmartTrack Card for $16.99

In addition to Anker products, Jackery is discounting its Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station this week, available for $799.00, down from $1,099.00. You'll need to clip an on-page coupon code in order to see this final sale price at the checkout screen.

$300 OFF
Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $799.00

Below we've gathered all of the best Anker accessory discounts you'll find this week on both Amazon and Anker's own website. Some of these do require on-page coupons, so be sure to check before you add items to your cart on either website.

Bluetooth Trackers

eufy card

Cables and Wall Chargers

anker charger green

Portable Batteries

anker green battery

Hubs and Charging Stations

anker monitor stand green

Bluetooth Speakers

soundcore green

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Feature Action Button, USB-C, Face ID, and More

Sunday August 13, 2023 2:56 am PDT by
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will have an iPhone 15 Pro-style Action Button, among several other significant new features, according to the leaker known as "Unknownz21." Earlier this week, the leaker described the fourth-generation iPhone SE as "effectively an iPhone 14 derivative," echoing previous reports from the likes of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In their latest tweet, Unknownz21 ...
Read Full Article214 comments
f1662570472

Gurman: Apple Planning Major 'Apple Watch X' Redesign to Introduce New Band System and More

Sunday August 13, 2023 11:43 am PDT by
Apple is planning a complete revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman dubs the overhauled device "Apple Watch X," similar to the 2017's iPhone X that celebrated ten years of the iPhone. Since the original Apple Watch was unveiled in 2014 and launched in 2015, Gurman is unsure ...
Read Full Article259 comments
top stories 12aug2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Event Date, Apple Watch and Mac Rumors, and More

Saturday August 12, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
If rumors are to believed, we're now exactly one month away from Apple's big September event where we're expecting to see several product announcements led by the iPhone 15 lineup. In addition to iPhone 15 rumors, this week also saw fresh claims about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, while we're seeing more details about the M3 family of chips coming to next-generation Mac models. Apple...
Read Full Article49 comments
Apple Watch Solo Loops

September Apple Event: Four Announcements to Expect Beyond the iPhone 15

Thursday August 10, 2023 3:22 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...
Read Full Article