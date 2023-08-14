Deals: AirPods 3 Hit Low Price of $139.99 on Amazon ($29 Off)
Amazon today has the AirPods 3 (Lightning Charging Case) for $139.99, down from $169.00. The earbuds are in stock and ready to delivery between August 16 and August 19 if ordered today.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is a match for Amazon's all-time low price on this version of the AirPods 3, and it's a price we haven't tracked in months. Even during the last major deal event, Prime Day, the AirPods 3 only reached around $149.00 in their best sale.
There are a few other notable AirPods deals on Amazon this week, including the AirPods 2 for $99.00 ($30 off) and the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00 ($50 off). Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
