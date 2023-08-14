Deals: Amazon Has the M1 MacBook Air for Record Low Price of $749.99 ($249 Off)
Amazon today has the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for the record low price of $749.99, down from $999.00. This has been one of the best all-around discounts on any MacBook model this summer, following its initial debut during Prime Day in July.
You can get the notebook in all three colors of Gold, Silver, and Space Gray at this price. Silver and Gold have an estimated delivery date of August 16 to August 19, but Space Gray is seeing a slightly delayed delivery estimate of August 25 to August 29.
There are many internal and external differences between the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air and the newer 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air models, but as an entry-level computer the M1 device should work great for common tasks, especially at this all-time low pricing. You can read our guide to get a better look at all the similarities and differences between the generations.
