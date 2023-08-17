MacRumors Giveaway: Win a New Dual Dock Stand and 13-Inch MacBook Air From Satechi

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Satechi's brand new Dual Dock Stands and a 13-inch MacBook Air to go along with it. Satechi is also including its 200W USB-C 6-Port GaN Charger and a USB4 Pro Cable to provide a full Mac accessory setup for the winner.

Satechi's Dual Dock Stand is a docking station that includes an NVMe SSD Enclosure, allowing Mac owners to have a convenient array of ports and access to extra storage. The SSD enclosure that's at the bottom of the dock works with NVMe and SATA SSDs, so users can add in an SSD they may already have on hand.

Transfer speeds up to 10Gb/s are supported, and adding the SSD to the dock is as simple as unscrewing it, popping the SSD in, and putting the cover back on. The necessary screws and screwdriver are included.

Along with an SSD enclosure, the Dual Dock Stand features two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort to connect up to two 4K 60Hz displays. While two displays are supported, Macs with M1 and M2 chips are limited to one external display. There's a USB-C power port that provides up to 75W power delivery for charging a connected Mac, plus there are two USB-C data ports (one 5Gb/s and one 10Gb/s), two USB-A ports, and an Ethernet port.

The dock itself is made from a space gray aluminum with black accents, and it matches well with Apple's hardware. The docking station is designed to fit underneath a MacBook Pro or ‌MacBook Air‌, offering an elevated angle that improves the ergonomics of the display. Satechi says the slight angled lift provides heat dissipation through strategically placed vents.

For those who need a dedicated charger for a Mac and other devices, Satechi has a 200W 6-Port USB-C Charger, which is priced at $150. It uses GaN technology for a compact size, and offers multiple charging configurations depending on the devices that you're charging up. There are two USB-C PD 3.1 ports that charge at up to 140W, and four USB-C PD 3.0 ports that charge up to 100W. One device can be charged at the full 140W, but if all six ports are in use, power is divided into 65W, 45W, 20W, 20W, 20W, and 20W.

To connect the Dock or Charger to a Mac, Satechi has a 1.2M USB4 Pro Cable, priced at $30. It supports 240W Power Delivery, 40Gb/s data transfer, and up to 8K resolution for external monitors. It has a braided design for durability, and is universally compatible with Thunderbolt and older USB versions.

For those interested in Satechi's Dual Dock Stand, Satechi is offering a 20 percent discount off of the $150 price tag with the promo code NVME20. The discount will be available until August 24. Satechi's 200W 6-Port USB-C Charger can be purchased for $150 as well, and the USB4 Pro Cable is available for $30. All of the accessories are available from the Satechi website.

We have one Dual Dock Stand, Charger, cable, and 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ to give away to a lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (August 17) at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 24. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after August 24 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

