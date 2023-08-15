ZAGG Launches New $80 Pro Stylus 2 for iPad
ZAGG today introduced the Pro Stylus 2, which is designed to be an alternative to the Apple Pencil. It comes in a range of fun colors, such as blue, pink, yellow, gray, and white, and it is compatible with all iPads from 2018 and later.
Priced at $80, the Pro Stylus 2 includes a fine tip for precise drawing and writing at one end, with a round, capacitive tip at the other end. The capacitive tip can be used in place of a finger for interacting with iPadOS, preventing smudges on the display.
Like the Apple Pencil, the Pro Stylus 2 supports tilt recognition and palm rejection. It comes with a wireless charging cradle, but it can also be attached magnetically to the iPad Pro for charging or charged with a Qi-based charger.
Pushing on the end of the Pro Stylus 2 turns it on so that it can connect to an iPad, and it will go idle after 15 minutes to save battery life. The stylus is meant to last for up to six and a half hours before it needs to be recharged.
The Pro Stylus 2 can be purchased from the ZAGG website starting today.
