Setapp Planning to Launch Alternative App Store for iOS in Europe
App subscription service Setapp today announced plans to launch an alternative app store for iOS and iPadOS in 2024.
The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into effect on November 1, 2022, requires "gatekeeper" companies to open up their services and platforms to other companies and developers. The DMA will have a significant impact on Apple's platforms, and it could result in Apple being forced to make major changes to the App Store, Messages, FaceTime, Siri, and more.
Apple is expected to be compelled to allow users to download apps from outside its official App Store. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change would allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which would mean developers wouldn't need to pay Apple's 15 to 30 percent fees.
Apple is believed to be planning to implement sideloading support in iOS 17 to comply with the new European regulations by next year. Apple must comply with the DMA or it risks fines of as much as 20 percent of its global revenue.
Setapp offers a large collection of Mac apps in a single subscription service. The company's new app store for iOS and iPadOS will ensure that users can access universal Setapp apps on other devices, as well as a range of apps new to the Setapp catalog from over 30 developers.
Users interested in being among the first to try Setapp's alternative app store once it is available can now sign up to a waiting list. It will be available in the European Union only.
