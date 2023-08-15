Setapp Planning to Launch Alternative App Store for iOS in Europe

App subscription service Setapp today announced plans to launch an alternative app store for iOS and iPadOS in 2024.

Setapp Europe Feature 1
The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into effect on November 1, 2022, requires "gatekeeper" companies to open up their services and platforms to other companies and developers. The DMA will have a significant impact on Apple's platforms, and it could result in Apple being forced to make major changes to the ‌App Store‌, Messages, FaceTime, Siri, and more.

Apple is expected to be compelled to allow users to download apps from outside its official ‌App Store‌. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change would allow customers to download apps without needing to use the ‌App Store‌, which would mean developers wouldn't need to pay Apple's 15 to 30 percent fees.

Apple is believed to be planning to implement sideloading support in iOS 17 to comply with the new European regulations by next year. Apple must comply with the DMA or it risks fines of as much as 20 percent of its global revenue.

Setapp offers a large collection of Mac apps in a single subscription service. The company's new app store for iOS and iPadOS will ensure that users can access universal Setapp apps on other devices, as well as a range of apps new to the Setapp catalog from over 30 developers.

Users interested in being among the first to try Setapp's alternative app store once it is available can now sign up to a waiting list. It will be available in the European Union only.

Shalev
23 minutes ago at 06:52 am
Apple need to fight this BS as hard s they can, it will destroy the platforms
supremedesigner
30 minutes ago at 06:46 am
re: DMA - I think that is a dumb move. I am not comfortable having a "side load" on my iPhone due to security issues.
Doodah7
21 minutes ago at 06:54 am

Apple need to fight this BS as hard s they can, it will destroy the platforms
In the EU, we like to put the paying customer and citizen first, not the greedy corporates. As it should be.
Spaceboi Scaphandre
18 minutes ago at 06:58 am

re: DMA - I think that is a dumb move. I am not comfortable having a "side load" on my iPhone due to security issues.
Well it's a good thing YOU DON'T HAVE TO. Just like on Android it is completely optional. You don't want to sideload, you don't have to. Keep the toggle off and stick with the Apple App Store. But it's there if you want to ever change your mind and want to venture outside of the walled garden.
Akrapovic
23 minutes ago at 06:53 am

If you are in America, it won’t bother you then and you can stay nice and comfy. For us in Europe, this will provide greater flexibility and usability for our IOS devices.

Setapp are based in Cork in Ireland!! Yay!!!!
SetApp are Ukranian (they're MacPaw). The company is registered in Ireland for tax purposes.
iZac
19 minutes ago at 06:57 am
I hope the UK is still considered part of ‘Europe
