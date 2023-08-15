National Parks Apple Watch Activity Challenge Will Take Place on August 26

Apple plans to host its annual National Parks activity challenge on Saturday, August 26, celebrating national parks across the United States.



Apple will ask Apple Watch owners to do a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout that lasts for at least 20 minutes in order to earn the special 2023 National Parks award.

Let's get out and celebrate national parks everywhere. On August 26, earn this award by recording a workout of 20 minutes or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.

As with all Activity Challenges, the award will be accompanied by animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app and across iOS in iOS 17.



Apple has historically celebrated national parks in August, and along with the Apple Watch Activity Challenge, Apple often provides an Apple Pay donation program, Apple TV+ content, Apple Music songs, books, podcasts, and more.

