National Parks Apple Watch Activity Challenge Will Take Place on August 26

Apple plans to host its annual National Parks activity challenge on Saturday, August 26, celebrating national parks across the United States.
Apple will ask Apple Watch owners to do a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout that lasts for at least 20 minutes in order to earn the special 2023 National Parks award.
Let's get out and celebrate national parks everywhere. On August 26, earn this award by recording a workout of 20 minutes or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.
As with all Activity Challenges, the award will be accompanied by animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app and across iOS in iOS 17.
Apple has historically celebrated national parks in August, and along with the Apple Watch Activity Challenge, Apple often provides an Apple Pay donation program, Apple TV+ content, Apple Music songs, books, podcasts, and more.
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will have an iPhone 15 Pro-style Action Button, among several other significant new features, according to the leaker known as "Unknownz21." Earlier this week, the leaker described the fourth-generation iPhone SE as "effectively an iPhone 14 derivative," echoing previous reports from the likes of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In their latest tweet, Unknownz21 ...
Apple is planning a complete revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman dubs the overhauled device "Apple Watch X," similar to the 2017's iPhone X that celebrated ten years of the iPhone. Since the original Apple Watch was unveiled in 2014 and launched in 2015, Gurman is unsure ...
If rumors are to believed, we're now exactly one month away from Apple's big September event where we're expecting to see several product announcements led by the iPhone 15 lineup. In addition to iPhone 15 rumors, this week also saw fresh claims about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, while we're seeing more details about the M3 family of chips coming to next-generation Mac models. Apple...
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...