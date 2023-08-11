MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 14 Pro From GRID Studio

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 256GB iPhone 14 Pro. GRID Studio is a company that purchases old, discarded Apple electronics, tears them apart, and turns them into works of art for Apple fans.

Grid iPhone 2G
Each of GRID's art pieces includes a deconstructed Apple device with the components displayed underneath a glass frame. Labels make it clear what each part of the device was used for, and interesting and relevant historical facts and details are also added for context.

A vintage Apple device with all of its components artfully arranged makes great decor for an office space, living room, or workshop, and the simple style blends in with a range of decorating styles. GRID Studio has a range of different options, with prices that start at $40 and go up based on the complexity of the piece.

The GRID 1 is one of GRID Studio's most popular options, as it showcases the first iPhone that Apple ever made. Available for $400, the GRID 1 showcases the internal components that Apple used for the original ‌iPhone‌. Each component is separated and labeled, so you can see the entire makeup of the ‌iPhone‌ at a glance.

grid studio grid 1
The ‌iPhone‌'s shell is positioned next to the power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, ear piece, and other components. Note that GRID doesn't include the original batteries from the device because of the risk of fire, but replicas are available.

Another iconic device is featured in the GRID 4, which is at its lowest price ever thanks to GRID Studio's back to school sale. Available for $99, the GRID 4 showcases Apple's ‌iPhone‌ 4, the first major ‌iPhone‌ redesign that Apple came out with. The GRID 4 features the iconic squared frame that the ‌iPhone‌ 4 is known for, complete with the poorly located antenna bands that spurred one of the biggest Apple "gates," antennagate.

Grid iPhone 4
GRID Studio doesn't just tear down iPhones. If you're an iPod fan, there's the $400 GRID iPod Classic, featuring the third-generation iPod that Apple released in 2003. The "iPod 3G" had the classic white color and the wheel design that made the iPod lineup famous. It's a true piece of history because Apple stopped selling iPods altogether in 2022.

Grid iPod 3rd Gen
For iPad fans, GRID has a deconstructed 2012 iPad mini available for $220. Featuring the first iPad mini that Apple made. The ‌iPad mini‌ was popular due to its small 7.9-inch size compared to the prior 9.7-inch iPads that Apple made available.

Grid iPad mini
Along with Apple devices, GRID Studio sells deconstructed Android phones, disassembled Nintendo devices, and art featuring consoles from Sony and Microsoft. GRID Studio is hosting a back to school sale this week, and through August 17, the GRID 4 is available for $99. All other devices can be bought at a 15 percent discount using the code "M15."

We have a (fully assembled) 256GB ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

GRID Studio Giveaway
The contest will run from today (August 11) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 18. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after August 18 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Images of Alleged iPhone 15 USB-C Connector Parts Leak Online

Tuesday August 8, 2023 2:13 am PDT by
Alleged images of iPhone 15 USB-C connector ports have today been leaked online, in yet another indication that Apple is this year preparing to make the switch from Lightning to the USB-C charging standard. The consolidated images below, shared by leakers @lipilipsi and @John011235 on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly show the USB-C connector ports attached to the flexible PCB component...
Read Full Article273 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 5

Tuesday August 8, 2023 12:37 pm PDT by
Apple today released the fifth beta of the upcoming iOS 17 update to developers for testing purposes, and the Cupertino company continues to make small tweaks and refinements to the operating system. There aren't many changes because we're getting late into the beta testing process, but there are a few updates worth highlighting. App Store For App Store downloads, Apple is no longer...
Read Full Article76 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Come With 2TB Storage Option, Claims Rumor

Monday August 7, 2023 3:59 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage option, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog, a supplier source has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, MacRumors...
Read Full Article159 comments
maxresdefault

Apple's iPhone 15 Event Likely to Be Held on September 12

Tuesday August 8, 2023 4:43 pm PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 event is likely to be held on Tuesday, September 12, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. In a tweet, Gurman said that "signs are increasingly pointing to September 12," which would line up with the timing of past iPhone events. In his Power On newsletter shared over the weekend, Gurman had suggested September 12 or September 13 as two potential dates for the...
Read Full Article57 comments
Apple Watch Solo Loops

September Apple Event: Four Announcements to Expect Beyond the iPhone 15

Thursday August 10, 2023 3:22 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...
Read Full Article
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Apple Releases Third Public Betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

Wednesday August 9, 2023 11:36 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the third betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its launch. The third betas come two weeks after the second betas. The third public beta features the same content that's in the fifth developer beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS 17 and iPadOS ...
Read Full Article72 comments
A17 Feature Blue

iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Chip Said to Feature 6 GPU Cores, Support for 6GB RAM

Wednesday August 9, 2023 10:37 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming A17 chip that is set to be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models includes a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU, according to leaker Unknownz21. The current A16 chip has a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, so the A17 will bring notable GPU improvements to the new higher-end iPhone models. The A17 chip will feature a 3.70GHz maximum clock rate, up from 3.46GHz in the A16...
Read Full Article159 comments