NameDrop Support for Apple Watch Found in watchOS 10 Beta 5

by

Apple's latest beta of watchOS 10 has added support for its forthcoming NameDrop feature, as spotted by avid code scrutinizer Aaronp613.

namedrop apple watch
NameDrop was Apple's headline new AirDrop feature in its ‌iOS 17‌ preview. Rather than type in the number of someone new to call or text them so that they have your number, NameDrop allows you to simply hold your ‌iPhone‌ near their ‌‌iPhone‌‌ to swap contact details.

Bringing the two devices together will automatically pop up a contact sharing interface, and tapping the popup shows a person's contact information and their Contact Poster, with options to "Receive Only" or share your own contact information in response.


NameDrop works between two iPhones running ‌‌iOS 17‌, and between an ‌‌iOS 17‌‌ ‌iPhone‌ and an Apple Watch running watchOS 10. It also works between two Apple Watches via a new option in the Share menu in the Contacts app, as shown in action in the embedded video clip above. Apple is expected to announce final details and launch dates for ‌iOS 17‌ and related operating system updates at its upcoming iPhone 15 event on September 12.

Apple_Robert
23 minutes ago at 05:02 am
Nice feature to have although it is one I will probably rarely have need of.
W£S
23 minutes ago at 05:03 am
This is cool! Didn’t expect this..

Now I don’t have to take my phone out when I am interacting with someone
Appleandy
16 minutes ago at 05:09 am
No one will ever use this ?
MrGimper
12 minutes ago at 05:13 am
Isn’t this just the old thing called “bump” that Apple ironically took the p*ss out of in a previous version of iOS and it’s launch?
