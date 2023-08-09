NameDrop Support for Apple Watch Found in watchOS 10 Beta 5

Apple's latest beta of watchOS 10 has added support for its forthcoming NameDrop feature, as spotted by avid code scrutinizer Aaronp613.



NameDrop was Apple's headline new AirDrop feature in its ‌iOS 17‌ preview. Rather than type in the number of someone new to call or text them so that they have your number, NameDrop allows you to simply hold your ‌iPhone‌ near their ‌‌iPhone‌‌ to swap contact details.

Bringing the two devices together will automatically pop up a contact sharing interface, and tapping the popup shows a person's contact information and their Contact Poster, with options to "Receive Only" or share your own contact information in response.

watchOS 10 Beta 5 adds Apple Watch support for NameDrop! pic.twitter.com/Zp0b8CYL0I — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 9, 2023