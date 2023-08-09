iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Chip Said to Feature 6 GPU Cores, Support for 6GB RAM

by

Apple's upcoming A17 chip that is set to be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models includes a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU, according to leaker Unknownz21. The current A16 chip has a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, so the A17 will bring notable GPU improvements to the new higher-end iPhone models.

A17 Feature Blue
The A17 chip will feature a 3.70GHz maximum clock rate, up from 3.46GHz in the A16 chip. Notably, the information shared by Unknownz21 suggests that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models will feature the same 6GB RAM that's available in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Prior rumors have said the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max would have 8GB RAM, which the leaker says is "unlikely," but not impossible.


Built on a new 3-nanometer process, the A17 chip will bring speed and efficiency improvements to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max. We should see a decent increase in GPU performance along with faster CPU speeds and perhaps better battery life compared to the A16, which is built on a 4-nanometer process. Performance could increase by 10 to 15 percent, while power consumption could be down by up to 30 percent.

Because 3nm technology is new, the A17 chip is expensive to manufacture, which means it will only be available in the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. The standard iPhone 15 models will adopt the A16 chip, which is currently limited to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhones in September, and current signs suggest the ‌iPhone‌ event will be held on Tuesday, September 12. For more on what's coming, we have dedicated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro roundups that aggregate all of the rumors we've heard to date.

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
20 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Watch the outcry - “only” 6GB of RAM
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
18 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Hoping iPhone 15 Pro Max will be carrying 8GB RAM. Maybe Apple is saving that for next year for iPhone Ultra.

I need more RAM to handle 500+ Safari Tabs.



Attachment Image
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
compwiz1202 Avatar
compwiz1202
18 minutes ago at 10:43 am

Watch the outcry - “only” 6GB of RAM
If they do eight then people will cry why does an iPhone have as much RAM as a base Macbook
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
12 minutes ago at 10:49 am

We’re gonna have iPhones with 8GB of RAM before we get split-screen multitasking, aren’t we?

Seriously, what’s the point of more RAM if you’re not gonna take advantage of it. I sometime open apps from hours ago which haven’t been killed by the system. Are they bringing Final Cut to iPhone?
Split-screen multitasking may not look cool in iOS tho. I think Apple needs to increase the size of the screen. (Not just make it taller but wider too) to take full advantage of the split-screen. Maybe iPhone Ultra will offer that?

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
21 minutes ago at 10:40 am
So they are working on core power and not on core count...thats nice to hear on N3 TSMC
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phill85 Avatar
phill85
20 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Wow, now no 8GB of RAM? Sad… even more reason to keep my iPhone 14 Pro another year. The 16 will be ? status
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
