iPhone 15 Rumored to Feature RAM Improvements, 8GB Likely for Pro Models

The next-generation iPhone 15 series will feature RAM improvements, according to a new report from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.

iphone 14 pro max deep purple
Apple will "bump up the capacity and specifications" of RAM for iPhone 15 models, the report claims. Based on this wording, there could be improvements to both RAM amounts and speeds across the iPhone 15 series, but no specific details were provided.

TrendForce previously said iPhone 15 Pro models would likely be equipped with 8GB of RAM, compared to 6GB for iPhone 14 Pro models. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely remain at 6GB of RAM, but it is possible these models could be upgraded to faster LPDDR5 RAM, as iPhone 14 Pro models were last year.

Increased RAM can benefit multitasking on the iPhone by allowing more apps to be open in the background simultaneously. Together with the rumored A17 Bionic chip for iPhone 15 Pro models, the RAM improvements would boost overall performance.

If the iPhone 15 Pro is bumped up to 8GB of RAM, it would be the first increase since the iPhone 12 Pro was released with 6GB of RAM.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series at a September press event as usual. For more details about the devices, read our iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro roundups linked below, which are updated regularly with the latest rumors.

Top Rated Comments

ant the ninja Avatar
ant the ninja
12 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Honestly I don't care what they do, I just want the battery life to be improved. My 14 Pro has a garbage battery life. I still miss my 11 Pro battery life, that blew away my X/12P/13P and definitely my 14P.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
15 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Well, yeah.... lol.

I haven't noticed my 12 Pro Max slowing down any but I'll always welcome more RAM.

Not quite sure yet if I'll bother upgrading to the 15 Pro Max/Ultra. My 12 PM hasn't given me any reason to get rid of yet.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SpotOnT Avatar
SpotOnT
15 minutes ago at 07:01 am
Soon the iPhone will come with more RAM than Macs.

I don't even remember the last time Macs recieved a RAM increase on the base configuration.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
18 minutes ago at 06:57 am
A logical progression.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breather Avatar
breather
12 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Bigger base storage please
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
10 minutes ago at 07:05 am
This will be a great addition for splitscreen multitasking which we still don’t have.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
