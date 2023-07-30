Apple Watch SE 3: New Model Not Expected to Launch Until Next Year

Apple has no plans to release a third-generation Apple Watch SE this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the Apple Watch SE will remain on a two-year upgrade cycle, so the third-generation model can be expected to be released in September 2024.



This means that the second-generation Apple Watch SE should remain a safe buy for customers considering purchasing one, as the device is not expected to be upgraded for over a year still and has plenty of time remaining in its lifecycle.

Previous generations of the Apple Watch SE launched in September 2020 and September 2022, as outlined in the MacRumors Buyer's Guide.

Priced starting at $249, the Apple Watch SE is the most affordable Apple Watch, but it lacks some features available on higher-end Apple Watch models, including the ECG app, Blood Oxygen app, an always-on display, and wrist temperature tracking. It also has thicker bezels and smaller case size options compared to the Apple Watch Series 7 and newer.

New models launching this year will include the Apple Watch Series 9 in two sizes, and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, according to Gurman.

Gurman also revealed that Apple tested a dark titanium color option for the Apple Watch Ultra last year, but decided against releasing it.