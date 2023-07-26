Samsung Debuts New Fifth-Generation Foldable Galaxy Z Smartphones

by

Samsung today announced the launch of its fifth-generation foldable smartphones, introducing the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5. Samsung has been producing foldable smartphones since 2019, and the latest models have a range of new features that improve upon the foldable design.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The Galaxy Z Flip5, priced starting at $1,000, is Samsung's smartphone that folds in half. When unfolded, it measures in at 6.7 inches, and when closed, there is a 3.4-inch interactive Flex Window available, which is the best new feature. Prior models had a small window that showed the time, notifications, camera controls, and other limited information, but the expanded window is 3.78 times bigger and almost functions as a full smartphone display.

galaxy z flip5 date
In addition to supporting clocks that can match the face of Samsung's latest watches or Flipsuit Cases, the Flex Window supports widgets for checking the weather, taking and editing photos, texting, controlling music, making payments, browsing social networks, and even watching YouTube videos.

The flip design allows users to take hands-free selfies when the phone is half open, and there is a Dual Preview mode that lets a person being photographed see the result and make adjustments in real time. There are improved "Nightography" capabilities that optimize photos in situations with low light, and there's an AI-powered noise correction feature.

galaxy z flip5 weather
Camera hardware has not seen notable updates, with the Z Flip5 featuring a 10-megapixel selfie camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5 is its flagship foldable smartphone, priced starting at $1,800. The Galaxy Z Fold5 opens like a book, and there is a new Flex Hinge design that improves the folding functionality. Samsung says that the Galaxy Z Fold5 is its thinnest and lightest Fold yet, and it is paired with a slimmer, more compact S Pen Fold.

galaxy z fold5 open
There is a 6.2-inch Cover Screen that's usable as a standard smartphone when the Galaxy Z Fold5 is closed, and a 7.6-inch AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate when the device is unfolded. The main display's brightness has increased by upwards of 30 percent for improved viewing in bright sunlight.

galaxy z fold hingesFold4 (top) vs. Fold5 (bottom)

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is powered by the Snapdragon Gen 2 mobile platform (as is the Flip5). Samsung improved the software-based Taskbar of the device by allowing for quick switching between frequently used apps, and there is a two-handed drag and drop for moving content between apps.

Cameras include a 10-megapixel selfie camera, a 4-megapixel under display camera, a 12-megapixel rear ultra wide camera, a 50-megapixel rear wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel rear telephoto camera. Other features include 12GB memory, up to 1TB internal storage, a 4,400mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor.

galaxy watch6 models
Along with new smartphones, Samsung today also introduced the Galaxy Watch6 series and new Galaxy Tab tablets. The Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic feature slimmed-down bezels, 20 percent larger displays, improved peak brightness, longer battery life, and an improved user interface.

galaxy watch6
Health features include sleep score calculations, sleep consistency ratings, body composition measurements, personalized heart rate zone information, fall detection, irregular heart rhythm notifications, menstrual cycle tracking, and skin temperature measurements. Pricing starts at $300 for the Galaxy Watch6 and $400 for the Galaxy Watch6 Classic.

The Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra feature 11-inch, 12.4-inch, and 14.6-inch display sizes, respectively. The S9+ and S9 Ultra have dual rear camera setups, with all three tablets offering on-screen fingerprint recognition, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, and S Pen support.

galaxy tab s9
Preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Watch6 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 series start today, and the devices will be available from Samsung's website. General availability is slated for August 11.

Samsung is offering a number of bonus offers for early customers, including free storage upgrades from 256GB to 512GB for the Z Fold5 and the Z Flip5 or $150 off on the 1TB model of the Z Fold5. Both phone models also qualify for enhanced trade-in credit for select Galaxy, iPhone, and Pixel models of up to $1,000 toward the Z Fold5 or up to $900 toward the Z Flip5.

galaxy fold5 lineup
Customers pre-ordering either of the new Galaxy Watch6 models will receive a free Fabric Band and can receive up to $250 in trade-in credit for select Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch models.

Finally, customers interested in bundling multiple devices can save between $130 and $300 when bundling a Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 with a Watch6 or Watch6 Classic, Buds2 Pro, or one of the new Galaxy Tab S9 models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Samsung

Popular Stories

icloud photos

Apple's 'My Photo Stream' Service Shuts Down on Wednesday, Here's What You Need to Do

Tuesday July 25, 2023 5:23 am PDT by
Apple last month announced that its "My Photo Stream" service is set to shut down on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using that feature need to transition to using iCloud Photos before that date. Keep reading to learn what it means for you and whether you need to take action. What is My Photo Stream? Originally launched in 2011, My Photo Stream is a free...
Read Full Article62 comments
m3 feature black

Gurman: Refreshed High-End MacBook Pro and Mac Mini With M3 Chips to Launch Next Year

Sunday July 23, 2023 5:16 am PDT by
The Mac mini and high-end MacBook Pro will not be among the first wave of Macs to launch with the M3 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he believes "it's a sure thing that an M3 version of the Mac mini is eventually coming," but it is not imminent or far into development. As such, he claims that the ...
Read Full Article181 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Blue

Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.5

Monday July 24, 2023 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released in October. macOS Ventura 13.4 comes a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.4, an update that brought minor features to the Apple News app and bug fixes. The ‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌ 13.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

Bloomberg: Apple Considering Price Hike for iPhone 15 Pro Models

Monday July 24, 2023 3:56 am PDT by
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This isn't the first time...
Read Full Article127 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 With Bug Fixes and Security Updates

Monday July 24, 2023 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that first came out last September. The launch of iOS 16.6 comes over a month after the release of iOS 16.5, an update that brought minor changes to Apple News. ‌‌iOS 16‌‌‌.6 and iPadOS 16.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Read Full Article63 comments
unbox therapy 15 pro max bezels

Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers for 'Bezelless' OLED iPhone Displays

Monday July 24, 2023 5:29 am PDT by
Apple has asked its suppliers to develop "bezelless" OLED display panels for future iPhone models, The Elec reports. iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy model with thinner bezels compared to an iPhone 14 Pro Max, via Unbox Therapy. Apple apparently asked Samsung and LG Display to develop the new OLED display panels, intending to implement them while maintaining the iPhone's current design, in contrast to ...
Read Full Article102 comments
apple tv halloween

Apple Releases tvOS 16.6

Monday July 24, 2023 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 16.6, the sixth notable update to the tvOS 16 operating system that initially came out last September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.6 comes over a month after the launch of tvOS 16.5. tvOS 16.6 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. If you have automatic software updates turned on, ...
Read Full Article13 comments