Apple Releases New Studio Display 17 Firmware Beta

Apple today released the fourth Studio Display 17 firmware, with the update coming almost three weeks after the release of the third beta. The fourth update coincides with the fourth developer beta of macOS Sonoma.



All Studio Display models are able to receive over-the-air firmware updates, but this firmware update is limited to Macs that are running the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ operating system at the current time. Studio Display owners with ‌macOS Sonoma‌ installed can go to System Settings > Software Update to install the firmware.

Apple has not provided details on what's included in the firmware update and no new features have been found by those running the betas. Release notes will likely be available when the software sees a public launch this fall alongside ‌macOS Sonoma‌, but so far it does not seem like there are major feature additions in the software.