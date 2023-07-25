Apple Releases New Studio Display 17 Firmware Beta
Apple today released the fourth Studio Display 17 firmware, with the update coming almost three weeks after the release of the third beta. The fourth update coincides with the fourth developer beta of macOS Sonoma.
All Studio Display models are able to receive over-the-air firmware updates, but this firmware update is limited to Macs that are running the macOS Sonoma operating system at the current time. Studio Display owners with macOS Sonoma installed can go to System Settings > Software Update to install the firmware.
Apple has not provided details on what's included in the firmware update and no new features have been found by those running the betas. Release notes will likely be available when the software sees a public launch this fall alongside macOS Sonoma, but so far it does not seem like there are major feature additions in the software.
Popular Stories
The Mac mini and high-end MacBook Pro will not be among the first wave of Macs to launch with the M3 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he believes "it's a sure thing that an M3 version of the Mac mini is eventually coming," but it is not imminent or far into development. As such, he claims that the ...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have a wide range of new features, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, and more.
Below, we have recapped the top five new features rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models.
USB-C port: iPhone 15 Pro models are widely rumored to feature a USB-C port, providing...
Apple is running into difficulties with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max display manufacturing, which could lead to a limited number of devices being available at launch in September.
Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models, and it is this decrease in bezel size that is creating issues.
According to The...
Apple's HomePod mini will be three years old in October, raising questions around what the company has in store for its low-cost smart speaker in the future. Here's everything we know so far based on rumors and Apple's other releases.
The HomePod mini was announced in October 2020 at Apple's iPhone 12 event. Less than half a year later, Apple discontinued the original HomePod, leaving the...
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg.
Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
This isn't the first time...
Apple has asked its suppliers to develop "bezelless" OLED display panels for future iPhone models, The Elec reports.
iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy model with thinner bezels compared to an iPhone 14 Pro Max, via Unbox Therapy. Apple apparently asked Samsung and LG Display to develop the new OLED display panels, intending to implement them while maintaining the iPhone's current design, in contrast to ...
Top Rated Comments
I personally think my Studio Display is fantastic and easily the best monitor I’ve owned. Even the camera works well in my brightly lit office. A great purchase since day one.