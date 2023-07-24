Apple Releases tvOS 16.6

by

Apple today released tvOS 16.6, the sixth notable update to the tvOS 16 operating system that initially came out last September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and the ‌Apple TV‌ HD, tvOS 16.6 comes over a month after the launch of tvOS 16.5.

apple tv halloween
tvOS 16.6 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. If you have automatic software updates turned on, you will be upgraded to tvOS 16.6 automatically.

There were no new tvOS 16 features discovered in the tvOS 16.6 update during the beta testing process, and it appears to focus on bug fixes and security improvements much like iOS 16.6, watchOS 9.6, and macOS Ventura 13.5.

Apple's notes for the tvOS 16.6 update can be found in the tvOS support document.

