Apple Shares New 'The Underdogs' Video Focusing on Apple Security Features at Work

Apple today shared a humorous new video on its YouTube channel that dramatizes many of the security features available when using Apple products at work.

Titled "Swiped," the spot opens with a design team that is shortly about to give a "game-changing" presentation to a client, only for the MacBook Air on which the presentation exists to be swiped by thieves in the street when the team leader turns her back.

The eight-minute video follows the team's attempt to retrieve the stolen Mac in time for the crucial presentation before the bumbling thieves can pawn it off.

The film showcases several Apple security features that aid the team and thwart the thieves, including Notify When Left Behind, Find My location tracking, Touch ID and Face ID, passwords and passkeys, Secure Enclave, end-to-end encryption, MDM Remote Lock and Remote Wipe, remote Erase This Device, and more.



The Underdogs are back in action. This time they're on a mission to save a missing Mac. Thankfully they've got Apple’s powerful security features on their side. Great news for them. Bad, bad news for the bumbling thieves. This is Apple at Work.

The short comes after similar "Apple at Work" videos that Apple published in 2019 and 2020 featuring the same actors. Other highlighted products and features in the video include Apple Maps, Group FaceTime, Calendar, Messages, Apple Music, Apple CarPlay, Keynote, Apple Pay on Apple Watch, Do Not Disturb, Reminders, Workout Detection with Apple Watch, and more.