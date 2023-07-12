Apple Releases Revised iOS and macOS Security Updates to Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability and Safari Bug
Apple today released updated Rapid Security Response (RSR) fixes that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates and the macOS Ventura 13.4.1 update.
Rapid Security Response updates are designed to provide iOS and macOS users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update. Today's updates address an actively exploited WebKit vulnerability, so it is a good idea to update as soon as possible.
iOS Security Response 16.5.1 (c) and macOS Ventura Security Response 13.4.1 (c) are available through the standard Software Update mechanism in the Settings app. These are quick updates, requiring just a couple of minutes to download the update and then a restart for the install process.
Once the Rapid Security Response update is installed, iOS 16.5.1 users and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 users will see an updated version of the software, and tapping on the version in the About section of Settings will display information about the installed OS version and the Rapid Security Response update. Those who want to disable Rapid Security Response updates on iPhone can do so by following our how to. The updates can also be disabled on the Mac.
Apple initially introduced these Rapid Security Response updates earlier in the week, but the way they were named caused issues with Safari. Select websites like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zoom, and more began giving a warning about not being supported on the Safari browser following the software installation.
As a result, Apple pulled the RSRs pending a fix and provided information to users on how to remove the updates. The new (c) RSRs will not cause the same Safari issue.
