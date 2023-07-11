Amazon Prime Day: Apple's AirPods 2 on Sale for Best Price of the Year at $89.99

Amazon Prime Day is officially underway today, and we've started tracking all of the best deals you can find on Apple products. This includes solid markdowns on a range of AirPods, with the best price of the year so far on AirPods 2.

Specifically, you can get the AirPods 2 with Charging Case for $89.99, down from $129.00. This is an overall second-best price on the AirPods 2, but it's a match for the best price we've tracked so far this year on the accessory.

You can also get the AirPods 3 (Lightning Case) for $139.99, down from $169.00 and the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00, down from $249.00. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.