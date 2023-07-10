Apple Releases Rapid Security Response Updates for iOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1 to Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability

by

Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates and the macOS Ventura 13.4.1 update.

Rapid Security Response Feature 1
Rapid Security Response updates are designed to provide iOS and macOS users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update. Today's updates address an actively exploited WebKit vulnerability, so it is a good idea to update as soon as possible.

iOS Security Response 16.5.1 is available through the standard Software Update mechanism in the ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ Settings app, but is a quick update, requiring just a couple of minutes to download the update and then a quick restart for the install process. The macOS update can be installed through System Settings.

Once the Rapid Security Response update is installed, iOS 16.5.1 users and ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4.1 users will see an updated version of the software, and tapping on the version in the About section of Settings will display information about the installed OS version and the Rapid Security Response update. Those who want to disable Rapid Security Response updates on ‌iPhone‌ can do so by following our how to. The updates can also be disabled on the Mac.

Apple has been testing the Rapid Security Response feature since last year, with RSRs first introduced with the launch of iOS 16 and ‌macOS Ventura‌.

Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
13 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Only 2.8MB, talk about compact! Installation took only about 30 seconds plus a restart. This is what it should have been like a long time ago.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 11 pro select 2019 family

Barclays: iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max Will Likely Have 6GB of RAM, iPhone SE 2 Production to Begin February

Friday November 22, 2019 6:12 am PST by
Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates recently traveled to Asia to meet with manufacturers within Apple's supply chain, and today they shared their expectations for 2020 iPhones based on information they gathered. In a research note viewed by MacRumors, the Barclays analysts said the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely have 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB in the iPhone 11 Pro...
Read Full Article272 comments