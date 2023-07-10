Apple Pulls iOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1 Rapid Security Response Updates Due to Safari Bug

Apple earlier today released new Rapid Security Response updates for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 users, but Apple has pulled the software, likely due to an issue that caused certain websites not to work after the RSRs were installed.

Rapid Security Response Feature 1
According to reports on the MacRumors forums, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zoom, and other websites started giving a warning about not being supported on the Safari browser following the Rapid Security Response updates.

The iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4.1 Rapid Security Response updates fixed a WebKit vulnerability that Apple says may have been actively exploited. Unfortunately, it appears that the updates changed the Safari user agent to include an (a), leading some websites to break.

Apple will likely re-release the RSRs when the issue has been addressed.


Those who have already installed the update can downgrade on iOS by going to Settings > General > About and tapping on iOS Version. From there tap on Remove Security Update. On the Mac, updates can be removed by following our how to.

