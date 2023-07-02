Apple Weather App Now Offers Next-Hour Precipitation Notifications on iPhone in Australia

iPhone users in Australia can now receive next-hour precipitation forecasts and notifications from the Weather app, according to an updated Apple support document.



"Next-hour precipitation forecasts and precipitation notifications are available for Australia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States," the document says. "The information is provided by Apple using data from national weather services."

Apple says next-hour precipitation forecasts are "hyperlocal" and "down to the minute." The Weather app can send iPhone users a push notification if it is going to rain in the next hour, and shows how much rainfall is expected by the minute. The feature has been available in the U.S. since the release of iOS 14 in 2020.

Apple revamped its Weather app with several new features after acquiring weather app Dark Sky in 2020. Apple shut down Dark Sky on January 1, and it has a support document explaining how former users can switch to the Weather app.

"Dark Sky's features have been integrated into Apple Weather," says Apple. "Apple Weather offers hyperlocal forecasts for your current location, including next-hour precipitation, hourly forecasts for the next 10 days, high-resolution radar, and notifications."